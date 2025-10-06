Criteo and DoorDash Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Expand Retail Media Access

Criteo will bring brand and agency demand to DoorDash's fast-growing platform, giving advertisers a new channel to reach consumers across grocery, convenience, CPG, and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, and DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), a leading local commerce platform, today announced a new multi-year partnership to scale advertising across DoorDash's marketplace with grocery, convenience, and other non-restaurant retailers. Criteo will serve as an extension of DoorDash's U.S. ad sales team, collaborating with brands and agencies, while the two companies explore opportunities to integrate their advertising technologies over time.

Retail media is one of the fastest-growing segments of digital advertising. This partnership adds another way for agencies and brands to connect with consumers at the point of purchase. Advertisers working with Criteo will have access to DoorDash ad formats, including on-site video, display banners, Sponsored Product, and Sponsored Brands, as well as off-site channels across display, video, search, and social.

"This is an exciting moment for Criteo, DoorDash, and the advertisers and retailers we serve," said Stephen Howard-Sarin, Managing Director, Retail Media Americas at Criteo. "Delivery is the most important new path in the CPG consumer journey, and DoorDash has become a must-buy destination for convenience, grocery and alcohol brands. Our partnership will help advertisers reach consumers more effectively, drive measurable sales, influence incremental trips, and defragment retail media buying between delivery marketplace and retailer sites."

"We're building an ad platform that lets every business grow on DoorDash and beyond," said John Roswech, Head of Business for Symbiosys at DoorDash. "We chose Criteo for its strong brand and agency relationships across grocery, convenience, and other retail categories. Together, we're expanding opportunities for brands to engage our customers at relevant moments."

For more information, contact Criteo here.

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales-powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to di?er materially. For information on potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to di?er from any results predicted, please see each of Criteo's and DoorDash's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and their respective subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by each company. Except as required by law, Criteo and DoorDash undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo