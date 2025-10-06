

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth accelerated in August after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 2.4 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in July.



The volume of sales of non-food products grew 4.9 percent annually, faster than the 2.9 percent growth in July. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a steady pace of 2.3 percent, and automotive fuel sales rebounded by 2.2 percent.



Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 7.2 percent of total retail sales, increased 6.6 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent in August.



