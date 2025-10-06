

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK, NOKIA_SEK.ST, NOKIA.PA), Cloud and Network Services provider, Monday announced that it initiated FTTH digital twin and AI-powered tools to improve broadband reliability.



Nokia's launch of digital twin of the FTTH infrastructure will create a unified view of active and passive components. Introducing data analytics and AI models in Altiplano to detect, predict and resolve issues across greenfield and brownfield networks. The digitalization of FTTH lifecycle keeps inventory accurate, accelerate operational efficiency and boosts FTTH reliability.



Danvig De Bruyn, CEO commented that the company's AI-powered tools will be crucial to improve operational efficiencies and enhance the reliability of FTTH network. With the help of this, one can detect and minimize disruptions, resolve issues more quickly, for the betterment of the subscriber's experience.



