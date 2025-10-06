Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Production Expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it is preparing to add a third production facility as part of its plans for rapid expansion of recombinant spider silk production.

Over the past 18 months, Kraig Labs has significantly advanced its production model, opening two rearing centers for recombinant spider silk production. The Company is now opening a third center to expand its capacity further.

The Company reports that it is now well underway in identifying a site for this new facility and anticipates finalizing a location within the next 60 days.

This new facility, like the Company's existing operations, will be established in one of the world's leading silk production regions. By situating operations within established silk-growing areas, the Company is able to leverage an experienced workforce, robust infrastructure, and a long-standing tradition of excellence in sericulture.

Kraig Labs' multi-facility strategy is designed to support continuous production. By building redundancies directly into the production chain, the Company has created a stronger and more resilient foundation to meet the current demand and growing market for its recombinant spider silk materials.

"We are looking now for the site of an additional rearing center in order to further expand our production capacity," said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs' founder and CEO. "We expect to lock in the site within the next 60 days. The goal is to further increase our capacity while building in resilience."

The addition of this new rearing center represents another milestone in Kraig Labs' expansion of its production capacity and its plans to bring the performance and sustainability benefits of recombinant spider silk to global markets.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

