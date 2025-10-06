

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined in August after recovering in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in July.



Real turnover growth was recorded only by the more significant components of the industry, including hyper- and supermarkets, though their results were unable to offset the declines in most sales components, the agency said.



The most significant negative impact was the turnover decline of e-shops and mail orders by 12.5 percent and a 14.7 percent plunge in sales at food and tobacco stores.



Meanwhile, the annual sales growth in hyper- and supermarkets accelerated to 4.4 percent from 2.5 percent. Data showed that sales at specialized shops rose at a slower pace of 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales remained flat in August.



