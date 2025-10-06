Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2PGZM | ISIN: US48138M1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JMA
Tradegate
06.10.25 | 14:11
9,980 Euro
+1,42 % +0,140
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8809,98014:28
9,8609,98014:18
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 13:38 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia to Host Investor Day on November 13, 2025

LAGOS, NG / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) ("Jumia") today announced that it will host an Investor Day on November 13 in London, United Kingdom.

The event will feature presentations from Jumia's executive team and provide in-depth insights into the company's vision, long-term strategy, marketplace dynamics, logistics platform, and financial outlook. Following the presentations, members of Jumia's management team will host a question-and-answer session.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. A live video broadcast of the event can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, investor.jumia.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 9 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects approximately 70,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/

Contacts:

Ignatius Njoku
investor-relations@jumia.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jumia-to-host-investor-day-on-november-13-2025-1081419

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
