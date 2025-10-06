

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has resigned within 24 hours of announcing his new cabinet.



'The conditions were not fulfilled for me to carry on as prime minister,' Lecornu said after meeting President Emmanuel Macron to present his government's resignation Monday.



The Cabinet, which came into office Sunday, will continue as caretaker government.



The surprise decision comes less than a month after Lecornu replaced François Bayrou as prime minister following the collapse of the previous government, deepening a political crisis in the country.



Parties on both sides of the isle in the National Assembly had vehemently criticised the composition of Lecornu's cabinet.



The Opposition far-right National Rally demanded snap election to the parliament while the far left France Unbowed called for Macron's resignation.



'This raises a question for the President of the Republic: can he continue to resist the legislature dissolution? We have reached the end of the road,' far-right leader Marine Le Pen said. 'There is no other solution. The only wise course of action in these circumstances is to return to the polls.'



Lecornu is the fifth French prime minister to resign in the last 21 months.



