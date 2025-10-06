Verde AgriTech Ltd: Verde AgriTech Announces District Scale High-Grade Magnetic Rare Earths Discovery in Minas Gerais, Brazil

Continuous clay-hosted REE mineralised zone outlined.

High-grade NdPr-rich samples return up to 8,930 ppm TREO and 2,182 ppm MREO.

22 samples return > 1,000 ppm MREO

SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: NPK | OTCQX: VNPKF) ("Verde" or the "Company"), announces the delineation of a continuous clay hosted rare earth element ("REE") mineralized zone ("the Zone") in Alto Paranaíba, Minas Gerais, Brazil, covering ~5,500 hectares (or ~20 square miles) across 13 mineral rights. The Zone was delineated by integrated geological mapping, geochemistry and spectral/geophysical datasets, and confirmed by trench sampling.

Exploration Highlights:

High-grade magnet rare earth tenor across a broad sample base : 75 surface/trench samples average magnetic rare earth oxides ("MREO") 743 ppm, with 54/75 =400 ppm, 22/75=1,000 ppm and 7/75 =1,500 ppm MREO.

: 75 surface/trench samples average magnetic rare earth oxides ("MREO") 743 ppm, with 54/75 =400 ppm, 22/75=1,000 ppm and 7/75 =1,500 ppm MREO. Total rare earths at meaningful surface tenor: Total rare earth oxides ("TREO") averages 3,532ppm, median 3,148, with peak assays up to 8,930 ppm and 2,182 ppm MREO.

Total rare earth oxides ("TREO") averages 3,532ppm, median 3,148, with peak assays up to 8,930 ppm and 2,182 ppm MREO. Heavy rare earths confirmed: Top 10 MREO samples carry dysprosium oxide ~35-60 ppm and terbium oxide ~8-13 ppm, reinforcing high coercivity magnet potential alongside NdPr (see Table 1).

Top 10 MREO samples carry dysprosium oxide ~35-60 ppm and terbium oxide ~8-13 ppm, reinforcing high coercivity magnet potential alongside NdPr (see Table 1). Magnet critical balance: Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) typically contribute on average ~19% of TREO within the samples tested, peaking at 24%, with dysprosium and terbium present in higher grade samples - supportive of high coercivity magnet feed.

Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) typically contribute on average ~19% of TREO within the samples tested, peaking at 24%, with dysprosium and terbium present in higher grade samples - supportive of high coercivity magnet feed. Near-term catalyst: Given the significance of the discovery and potential economics, Verde's Board of Directors is conducting a formal review and will communicate next steps within seven days.





"This discovery demonstrates a rare earth mineralized zone of considerable size and coherence across our mineral rights. The combination of TREO and MREO enrichment highlights a compelling growth opportunity," commented Cristiano Veloso, Founder and CEO. "We are now preparing to advance the project through a Board review to identify the best path forward to unlocking the project's full potential."

Table 1: Top 10 samples by MREO (incl. TREO, Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb)

Channel

From

To

UTMN

UTME

Oxide Total Grade (ppm) TREO MREO Dy2O3 Nd2O3 Pr6O11 Tb4O7 PT-34 1 2 7841160.46 384496.15 8615 2182 60 1644 464 13 PT-34 0 1 7841160.46 384496.15 8930 2118 53 1592 461 12 PT-08 0 1 7863699.87 401672.16 8276 1816 48 1330 428 11 PT-12 0 1 7871455.52 404413.96 7669 1705 46 1251 398 10 PT-18 1 2 7865477.78 404446.44 7202 1676 46 1231 389 10 PT-36 0 1 7845380.34 384873.08 7181 1593 37 1198 350 9 PT-21 1 2 7867642.38 405141.50 7250 1507 49 1102 347 10 PT-45 0 1 7856478.40 382570.77 6418 1372 37 1026 300 8 PT-05 0 1 7862246.40 401300.48 6161 1327 35 972 313 8

MREO-dominated by NdPr, with contributions from Dy and Tb-is the core feedstock for high performance permanent magnets used in EV drivetrains, wind turbines and advanced electronics. A coherent, near surface footprint with consistent NdPr tenor is a key early indicator for scale and relevance in the REE value chain.

Beyond the strong NdPr tenor, Verde's assays demonstrate consistent enrichment in the heavy rare earths dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) that underpin high temperature, high coercivity magnets. In the 10 highest grade MREO trench samples (1,306-2,182 ppm MREO; 6,081-8,930 ppm TREO), dysprosium oxide ranges 35-60 ppm and terbium oxide 8-13 ppm, with standout samples at trench PT-34 pairing >2,100 ppm MREO with dysprosium oxide 53-60 ppm and terbium oxide 12-13 ppm. This persistent Dy/Tb presence alongside elevated NdPr strengthens the overall magnet rare earth basket quality.

The 13 mineral claims are held by Verde and overlap with the Company's potash resources, which have been a part of the portfolio for more than a decade.

Figure 1: Map of the Mineralized Zone

Board Review and Next Steps

Given the significance of this discovery and its potential economics-and mindful of Verde's primary mission as a fertilizer company-the Board of Directors has initiated a formal review to determine the optimal path forward, balancing disciplined capital allocation with strategic alternatives, including targeted drilling, staged evaluation, partnerships, or other structures that preserve focus on core operations while maximizing value. As part of this process, the Board welcomes shareholder feedback through the Company's investor relations channels and expects to issue a comprehensive update and go forward plan within the next seven days (on or before October 13, 2025).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by José Márcio Matta Machado Paixão, Fellow AusIMM, who is a Qualified Person for exploration results under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

QAQC

Analyses were performed by SGS Geosol (Vespasiano, Brazil) using lithium-borate fusion with ICP-MS/OES (IMS95A/ICP95A method). The QA/QC program inserted 3 blanks, 3 certified reference materials (CRMs) and 3 field duplicates among 84 total submissions. Relative to the 75 primary samples (SMP), control insertion equates to 12% (each control type 4% vs. SMP count). Analytical performance was monitored using Ce, Dy, La, Nd, Pr, and Y, consistent with JORC-aligned practice.

This news release presents exploration results and does not constitute a mineral resource or reserve estimate. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet. For more information on how we are leading the way towards sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation in Brazil, visit our website: https://verde.ag/en/home.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the significance of exploration results; the potential for economic extraction of rare earth elements; future exploration and development plans; the outcome of the Board of Directors' review; potential partnerships, strategic alternatives, or value-maximizing structures; the advancement of the project; and the expected timing of further updates. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and interpretations, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation: risks related to exploration stage projects; the possibility that future exploration results may not support mineral resource or reserve delineation; uncertainties relating to assay and metallurgical results; operational risks inherent in mining; risks associated with maintaining licenses, permits and mineral rights; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; risks related to capital and operating costs; commodity price volatility; financing risks; and other risks described in the Company's most recent annual information form and other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

This news release reports exploration results which are preliminary in nature and do not represent mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources, mineral reserves, or that any development decision will be made. Mineralization identified to date is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Appendix

Channel From To UTMN UTME CeO2 Dy2O3 Er2O3 Eu2O3 Gd2O3 Ho2O3 La2O3 Lu2O3 Nd2O3 Pr6O11 Sm2O3 Tb4O7 Tm2O3 Y2O3 Yb2O3 TREO MREO %NdPr PT-01 0 1 7860136.929 399395.0765 2260 493 1139 16 6 13 32 2 451 1 358 115 54 3 1 65 4 21 % PT-01 1 2 7860136.929 399395.0765 2395 521 1207 17 6 13 32 2 482 1 378 121 57 4 1 68 5 21 % PT-01 2 3 7860136.929 399395.0765 2239 479 1141 16 5 13 30 2 451 1 347 113 53 3 1 60 4 21 % PT-01 3 4 7860136.929 399395.0765 2231 479 1137 16 6 13 30 2 447 0 349 112 52 3 1 61 4 21 % PT-02 0 1 7860008.239 399670.4119 2953 657 1478 18 6 18 39 3 619 1 491 143 69 4 1 60 4 21 % PT-02 1 2 7860008.239 399670.4119 2777 653 1340 19 6 18 41 3 578 1 489 140 71 4 1 63 4 23 % PT-02 2 3 7860008.239 399670.4119 2116 469 1063 14 5 12 28 2 435 0 350 102 52 3 1 47 3 21 % PT-03 0 1 7860373.942 399292.9014 1209 274 574 9 4 7 17 1 260 0 198 65 29 2 0 38 3 22 % PT-03 1 2 7860373.942 399292.9014 1396 301 699 10 4 8 18 1 293 0 223 66 32 2 0 36 3 21 % PT-04 0 1 7860344.159 399720.8354 2358 529 1194 15 5 14 32 2 468 0 387 124 58 3 1 53 3 22 % PT-04 1 2 7860344.159 399720.8354 2585 577 1311 16 5 15 35 2 516 0 423 135 61 4 1 57 3 22 % PT-05 0 1 7862246.403 401300.476 6161 1327 3015 35 9 36 82 4 1436 1 972 313 143 8 1 104 5 21 % PT-06 0 1 7863968.969 400492.102 4948 938 2788 25 7 24 50 3 954 1 681 227 98 5 1 78 6 18 % PT-07 0 1 7863592.347 401682.6914 2549 541 1331 16 5 14 32 2 502 0 394 128 57 3 1 58 3 20 % PT-08 0 1 7863699.873 401672.1566 8276 1816 4010 48 14 47 108 6 1904 1 1330 428 192 11 1 167 8 21 % PT-09 0 1 7863583.943 401415.2769 2000 390 1043 14 6 10 25 2 425 1 286 88 41 3 1 52 4 19 % PT-10 0 1 7873694.766 404024.0238 2661 488 1487 12 4 11 24 2 543 1 350 123 47 2 1 50 4 18 % PT-11 0 1 7871366.773 404423.6514 4704 1052 2290 26 8 27 60 4 1064 1 791 229 110 6 1 83 5 22 % PT-12 0 1 7871455.517 404413.9554 7669 1705 3718 46 14 44 101 6 1717 1 1251 398 182 10 2 171 9 21 % PT-13 0 1 7871485.917 404344.321 4044 828 2158 21 7 21 45 3 814 1 601 201 83 5 1 79 5 20 % PT-14 0 1 7865827.869 403058.2396 6081 1306 2971 37 11 35 78 5 1396 1 955 306 137 8 1 134 7 21 % PT-15 0 1 7866820.888 404291.8603 4190 927 2167 27 9 24 57 4 798 1 681 213 101 6 1 96 6 21 % PT-15 1 2 7866820.888 404291.8603 2357 525 1215 16 6 14 33 2 437 0 386 120 57 3 1 63 4 21 % PT-16 0 1 7866556.862 404506.8706 2562 532 1327 16 6 14 32 2 522 1 386 126 56 3 1 66 4 20 % PT-17 0 1 7866258.134 404800.7815 1613 337 809 12 5 9 22 2 337 1 249 73 36 2 1 50 4 20 % PT-18 0 1 7865477.779 404446.4377 6102 1214 3183 34 10 32 72 4 1339 1 883 290 129 7 1 110 6 19 % PT-18 1 2 7865477.779 404446.4377 7202 1676 3326 46 14 45 103 6 1670 1 1231 389 179 10 1 173 8 22 % PT-18 2 3 7865477.779 404446.4377 5497 1179 2698 32 9 31 69 4 1263 1 861 279 125 7 1 111 5 21 % PT-19 0 1 7865657.084 404535.9645 5544 1181 2749 32 10 32 72 4 1244 1 865 277 131 7 1 111 7 21 % PT-19 1 2 7865657.084 404535.9645 5351 1108 2664 31 10 29 67 4 1238 1 803 267 116 7 1 107 6 20 % PT-20 0 1 7865452.759 404324.0375 5688 1209 2817 36 12 32 74 5 1259 1 883 282 132 7 1 138 8 20 % PT-20 1 2 7865452.759 404324.0375 5811 1210 2949 36 11 32 74 5 1261 1 883 284 131 8 1 129 7 20 % PT-21 0 1 7867642.384 405141.4953 6211 1306 3129 40 13 35 83 5 1336 1 953 305 139 8 1 154 8 20 % PT-21 1 2 7867642.384 405141.4953 7250 1507 3731 49 17 41 99 7 1456 1 1102 347 168 10 2 209 11 20 % PT-22 0 1 7867679.275 405045.3258 1885 335 1035 13 6 9 23 2 372 1 239 80 36 3 1 62 4 17 % PT-23 0 1 7868499.583 405216.0652 5447 1236 2555 34 10 33 74 4 1273 1 907 288 133 7 1 119 6 22 % PT-24 0 1 7868992.1 405763.2668 1706 347 839 12 5 8 21 2 382 1 255 78 36 2 1 59 4 20 % PT-25 0 1 7869012.943 405715.3824 1546 313 800 10 4 8 19 2 323 0 231 70 32 2 1 41 3 20 % PT-26 0 1 7838552.423 385327.4181 1451 182 977 6 2 4 10 1 235 0 132 43 18 1 0 21 2 12 % PT-27 0 1 7838674.698 385289.5999 3527 325 2577 11 4 7 20 2 514 0 235 77 29 2 1 45 3 9 % PT-28 0 1 7840193.993 390174.2897 426 46 296 2 2 1 3 0 58 0 33 11 4 0 0 14 2 10 % PT-29 0 1 7840174.773 388865.5112 627 85 394 4 2 2 5 1 112 0 61 20 8 1 0 16 2 13 % PT-30 0 1 7839685.226 388198.7858 1256 105 940 5 3 2 6 1 152 1 73 26 10 1 0 33 3 8 % PT-31 0 1 7839259.616 386861.3272 826 52 675 3 2 1 3 1 66 0 36 12 5 0 0 18 2 6 % PT-32 0 1 7839840.679 386591.9356 974 70 763 3 2 1 4 1 107 0 49 17 7 1 0 17 2 7 % PT-33 0 1 7841236.73 384705.4328 3614 794 1821 19 6 18 38 3 796 0 589 182 75 4 1 59 4 21 % PT-34 0 1 7841160.461 384496.1517 8930 2118 4083 53 15 54 126 7 2104 1 1592 461 214 12 1 200 7 23 % PT-34 1 2 7841160.461 384496.1517 8615 2182 3636 60 17 57 135 8 2108 1 1644 464 221 13 2 240 8 24 % PT-35 0 1 7844181.841 382675.5189 3282 724 1669 18 6 17 40 3 673 1 544 158 73 4 1 71 5 21 % PT-36 0 1 7845380.341 384873.0802 7181 1593 3563 37 11 39 87 5 1570 1 1198 350 158 9 1 146 6 22 % PT-37 0 1 7846622.379 384552.6567 730 132 387 6 4 3 8 1 145 1 95 29 13 1 1 34 4 17 % PT-38 0 1 7846381.078 383737.9697 1086 160 648 7 4 4 9 1 199 1 114 37 15 1 1 40 4 14 % PT-39 0 1 7845628.311 383624.1089 3126 619 1675 22 7 17 41 3 605 1 458 134 67 4 1 87 4 19 % PT-40 0 1 7853691.007 385824.6519 4342 879 2321 23 7 21 49 3 887 1 654 197 87 5 1 82 5 20 % PT-41 0 1 7853450.628 385544.7044 903 189 402 8 3 3 10 1 235 1 136 44 18 1 1 37 4 20 % PT-42 0 1 7854988.064 383520.773 4605 1096 2169 31 9 29 70 4 982 1 823 235 116 7 1 122 5 23 % PT-43 0 1 7854599.798 383201.6527 5980 1181 3211 26 8 27 58 3 1288 1 879 270 115 6 1 82 5 19 % PT-44 0 1 7856215.689 381334.7392 747 142 378 6 3 3 8 1 160 1 103 32 14 1 0 32 3 18 % PT-45 0 1 7856478.399 382570.7681 6418 1372 3182 37 13 34 80 6 1402 1 1026 300 137 8 2 180 9 21 % PT-46 0 1 7855995.628 384092.1924 2148 453 1112 15 5 12 29 2 430 0 335 100 49 3 1 51 3 20 % PT-47 0 1 7856236.697 384223.7552 3169 691 1639 17 6 16 34 2 650 1 517 154 69 3 1 54 5 21 % PT-48 0 1 7857095.047 388484.4584 4775 969 2512 30 9 27 61 4 984 1 722 211 105 6 1 95 7 20 % PT-49 0 1 7857168.355 388409.6511 3998 704 2325 22 7 18 41 3 736 1 522 156 75 4 1 80 5 17 % PT-50 0 1 7857512.637 389654.9839 2017 421 1071 13 4 11 26 2 391 0 319 86 43 3 0 44 3 20 % PT-51 0 1 7857653.493 389592.3006 2519 553 1275 18 6 15 38 3 498 1 422 110 60 4 1 67 4 21 % PT-52 0 1 7857805.927 389535.7732 3075 644 1559 18 6 16 38 2 677 1 487 134 66 4 1 60 5 20 % PT-53 0 1 7876853.676 404424.6395 3196 621 1741 16 5 15 35 2 659 0 468 133 62 4 1 51 3 19 % PT-54 0 1 7858794.376 395057.1228 3391 736 1683 21 7 19 45 3 748 1 561 150 78 4 1 67 5 21 % PT-55 0 1 7858742.42 394780.5486 5679 1189 2939 31 10 30 71 4 1201 1 907 244 123 7 1 105 6 20 % PT-56 0 1 7861579.609 396138.1283 3733 824 1834 23 7 21 50 3 822 1 627 169 85 5 1 80 5 21 % PT-57 0 1 7857196.716 397136.2279 3519 794 1697 21 6 21 47 3 797 0 606 162 81 5 1 68 4 22 % PT-58 0 1 7859362.654 397072.895 3630 845 1650 23 7 22 53 3 872 1 646 170 88 5 1 84 5 22 % PT-59 0 1 7859626.945 397185.894 338 54 191 4 2 1 4 1 53 0 39 11 6 1 0 23 3 15 % PT-60 0 1 7888465.334 407537.8659 1139 183 684 5 2 4 10 1 216 0 136 41 18 1 0 19 2 16 % PT-61 0 1 7887899.458 406517.4299 332 62 177 3 1 2 4 0 65 0 45 13 6 0 0 12 1 18 %





