Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd.: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Acquires Sierra Overhead Analytics, Expands Technology-enabled Engineering Services

RESTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and project management firm, today announced it has acquired the assets of California-based Sierra Overhead Analytics ("SOA") and its technology affiliate ORCaS, Inc., two companies under common control. The acquisition expands Bowman's energy practice and extends its digital services portfolio.

SOA is an engineering firm providing technology-centric civil design, precision mapping and hydrology services to a wide range of energy and general infrastructure customers. ORCaS provides proprietary tools for SOA that enable the delivery of specialized design automation, location optimization and hydrological studies to its clients, who include data centers and energy developers and operators. The acquisition strengthens Bowman's capabilities in high-growth, high-value markets such as data center development, climate resiliency, utilities, power and alternative energy, while expanding its digital services and delivery platform. Consistent with Bowman's current business model, the acquired tools will be available as proprietary, value-add service enhancements and efficiency enablers to employees and customers exclusively.

"The acquisition reflects our continuing commitment to technology-enabled growth focused on lifecycle engineering," said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. "Adding these new customers, digital offerings and optimization tools enhances our value proposition and positions Bowman for accelerated organic growth in markets where technology and sustainability are driving increasing demand."

"Joining forces with Bowman unlocks tremendous opportunities to accelerate innovation and expand the reach of our technology," said Owen Ransom, president of SOA and ORCaS. "Our teams share a common vision for how engineering and software can work together to solve complex infrastructure challenges, and I am excited to see our people, tools and expertise scale within Bowman's national platform."

Bowman recently launched its Office of Innovation, which will oversee the integration of ORCaS technologies in the company's operations and service lines. This acquisition complements Bowman's long-term growth strategy and market positioning by expanding its digital and technology offerings, diversifying its presence in attractive, high-value end markets and enhancing client engagement and experience. The company expects to continue to focus on acquisitions oriented towards energy, transportation, natural resources and adjacent technology-enabled services.

Financed with a combination of cash, seller notes and a convertible note, the acquisition conforms with previously discussed target multiples and operating metrics. Bowman anticipates the acquisition will initially operate at a net service billing run rate of approximately $2.2 million and be immediately accretive. More detailed information on M&A activities, pipeline and guidance updates are provided in connection with quarterly and annual communications.

About Sierra Overhead Analytics (SOA)

SOA enhances Bowman's site design and mapping capabilities with a strong focus on civil, geospatial and hydrologic assessments. SOA offers advanced environmental site analysis solutions that emphasize stormwater and watershed modeling for utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS). By leveraging automation and precision mapping, SOA integrates seamlessly into Bowman's design workflows and strengthens its ability to serve clients in renewable energy markets.

About ORCaS, Inc.

ORCaS develops high-value solutions by combining multi-disciplinary engineering expertise with proprietary software automation and optimization. Its suite of tools includes OSCaR, an advanced grading and piling optimization platform that reduces manual engineering effort while maximizing site efficiency. OSCaR minimizes grading and pile requirements by optimizing both total pile length and weight, as well as reducing the number of unique pile SKUs needed. OSCaR - Indicative is a rapid solar layout and site selection tool that automates data acquisition and supports portfolio scale analysis. Hydro Toolbox is a collection of hydrological analysis scripts that streamline regulatory-compliant modeling with up to 80%-time savings. ORCaS also manages a data center site selection tool, a GIS/API-driven platform that integrates infrastructure analysis, climate risk assessment and custom scoring for Greenfield development.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With 2,500 employees in 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "will", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com

General Media Contact:

Renee Narvaez

pr@bowman.com