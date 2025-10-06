NorthWest Copper Corp.: NorthWest Announces First Drill Results from 2025 Program and Highlights 44 Metres of 2.81 G/T Gold and 0.66% Copper

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce assay results from the first hole of its 2025 Kwanika diamond drilling program, including the Kwanika Central and Western Zones. This first hole intersected higher-grade mineralization over significant widths, consistent with expectations. The 2025 program at Kwanika has been planned to complete drill holes to confirm and expand the higher-grade target model announced on April 10, 20251. Highlights from the first drill hole at Kwanika include:



Central Zone Highlights:

K-25-269: 44.0 metres of 0.66 % Cu, 2.81 g/t Au from 198.0 metres downhole, including: 31.8 metres of 0.66 % Cu , 3.14 g/t Au from 200.0 metres downhole; and 5.7 metres of 0.99 % Cu, 3.66 g/t Au from 234.8 metres downhole

44.0 metres of from 198.0 metres downhole, including: K-25-269: 12.0 metres of 1.01 % Cu, 0.41 g/t Au from 246.0 metres downhole

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest, stated: "This is the first result from our 2025 Kwanika drill program, which includes a planned 5,135 metres across 17 drill holes. Based on results from our first hole, we are excited that the higher-grade mineralization over significant widths was intersected where predicted by our target model and speaks to the quality of this system. This quality, when combined with our efforts to improve metallurgical recoveries, particularly for gold, have the potential to enhance Kwanika project economics versus those presented in the 2023 PEA2. We are very encouraged by these results and look forward to reporting additional drill results from the remainder of our 2025 program."

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration of NorthWest, stated: "We are very pleased to announce initial results are strongly aligned with our conceptual higher-grade target model. The model is beginning to show the merits of using gold grades to identify internal structural geological controls on higher-grade zones to potentially enhance the quality of the mineral resource. Results from this first hole indicate an exciting combined true width of 32.1 m within the Central Zone. The Central Zone grades and widths are significant and support our optimism for eventual economic extraction using a more selective bulk underground mining method than the block cave presented in the 2023 PEA."

Mr. Chinn, further stated that, "Within the Western Zone, we successfully intersected two mineralized structures as predicted, and while they were thinner due to the late dykes encountered, we are confident additional drilling will determine their orientation so that we can better define the mineralized zone."

Kwanika Deposit

Kwanika and the adjacent Stardust project are the flagship assets at NorthWest. The main goal of the current Kwanika diamond drill program is to inform an updated mineral resource estimate and support a revised mine design based on a surface pit and an underground bulk mining method.

The conceptual higher-grade target model divides the Kwanika Deposit into three zones, which are believed to be connected. These zones typically host two wider mineralized intervals separated by dykes. The three zones are summarized below:

Pit Zone: A broad low-grade mineralized volume containing higher grade zones trending east-west and steeply dipping. One higher grade zone is characterized by in-situ quartz breccia and stockwork hosted in potassium feldspar alteration (logged as "monzonite") while the other higher-grade zones is typically sheared "monzonite" overprinted by sericite-pyrite alteration. Between higher grade zones low-grade mineralization is associated with finely disseminated sulphides.



A broad low-grade mineralized volume containing higher grade zones trending east-west and steeply dipping. One higher grade zone is characterized by in-situ quartz breccia and stockwork hosted in potassium feldspar alteration (logged as "monzonite") while the other higher-grade zones is typically sheared "monzonite" overprinted by sericite-pyrite alteration. Between higher grade zones low-grade mineralization is associated with finely disseminated sulphides. Central Zone: Represents two north-south trending, moderately steep east dipping zones. One is characterized by in-situ quartz stockwork hosted in "monzonite" and the other being a variably faulted and sheared zone of tectonically dismembered quartz stockwork hosted in "monzonite" overprinted by moderate to strong sericite-pyrite alteration. Commonly the two mineralized zones are separated by variably altered late dykes.



Represents two north-south trending, moderately steep east dipping zones. One is characterized by in-situ quartz stockwork hosted in "monzonite" and the other being a variably faulted and sheared zone of tectonically dismembered quartz stockwork hosted in "monzonite" overprinted by moderate to strong sericite-pyrite alteration. Commonly the two mineralized zones are separated by variably altered late dykes. Western Zone: A deeper east-west trending, moderately north dipping zone characterized by in-situ quartz stockwork hosted in "monzonite" overprinted by weaker overprinting sericite-pyrite alteration. Often a second mineralized zone occurs separated from the first by variably altered late dykes.



Kwanika Nearby Targets

In addition to the Central Deposit area, the current diamond drill program is planning to test nearby targets with the goal of exploring for new discoveries, including:

Transfer Target: Located approximately 300 metres south of the Kwanika Deposit. This target represents a near surface IP chargeability proximal to favourable alteration and discontinuous anomalous gold values identified from previous drilling.



Located approximately 300 metres south of the Kwanika Deposit. This target represents a near surface IP chargeability proximal to favourable alteration and discontinuous anomalous gold values identified from previous drilling. Andesite Breccia: Located 600 metres north of the Kwanika Deposit with 350 metres in one hole. The 2025 program is to follow-up a historic drill intercept of 87.0 metres at 0.38% Cu & 0.06 g/t Au from 102.4 metres hosted in an andesitic tectonic breccia3.



Drill Results Discussion

Drill holes from the 2025 diamond drill program are designed to intersect both the east dipping Central Zone and the north dipping Western Zone beneath it to validate, infill and expand our knowledge of the higher-grade zones. A significant amount of historical drilling was oriented at low angles to the dip of the interpreted higher-grade mineralized structures, making it difficult to model location and widths accurately.

The collar location and continuous mineralized intercepts are presented in Table 1 and Table 2 below. Locations of the planned 2025 holes can also be reviewed in the news release dated September 2, 2025.

Drill hole K-25-269 was designed as a higher-angle intercept infill hole. Drilling first into the Central Zone and then into the Western Zone beneath it, its purpose was to clarify the location and true widths in an area poorly defined by low-angle intercepts. As predicted by the target model, the drill hole intersected multiple potassic feldspar altered "monzonite" crosscut by quartz stockwork or sheared/dismembered stockwork hosting mineralized intervals separated by late dykes. Grades of each intercept are reported in Table 1 and include an estimate of true width to account for drilling and zone geometries. A cut-off grade of approximately 0.7g/t Au at minimum true width of 5 m was used to guide intercept reporting. In addition to the Central and Western Zones, the drill hole also intersected a hematized native copper bearing zone just under the Cretaceous sediments with gold grades between 1 g/t and 2 g/t that will be further defined as part of the program.

Table 1: Drill Results From This News Release4 5

Hole From To Length Zone Cu Au Ag CuEq True Width Description (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) K-25-269 103.8 120.0 16.3 Native Cu 0.32 1.36 5.14 1.58 9.3 Angular sedimentary breccia with hematite alteration and native copper Including 103.8 112.0 8.3 Native Cu 0.39 1.84 4.96 2.08 4.7 And 116.0 120.0 4.0 Native Cu 0.17 1.30 5.60 1.38 2.3 K-25-269 136.0 144.0 8.0 Central 0.66 1.79 15.58 2.41 4.6 Potassic feldspar altered "monzonite" with overprinting sericite alteration with grey-black thin vein/facture fillings with chalcopyrite and possibly chalcocite K-25-269 177 187 10.0 Central 0.86 0.26 2.50 1.11 5.7 Pervasive potassic feldspar alteration "monzonite" crosscut by quartz stockwork with chalcopyrite and bornite, overprinted by sericite alteration K-25-269 198.0 242.0 44.0 Central 0.66 2.81 2.52 3.18 25.2 Pervasive potassic feldspar alteration "monzonite", locally feldspar phyric, crosscut by quartz stockwork with chalcopyrite Including 200.0 231.7 31.8 Central 0.66 3.14 2.43 3.48 18.2 And 234.8 240.5 5.7 Central 0.99 3.66 4.14 4.28 3.3 K-25-269 246.0 258 12.0 Central 1.01 0.41 3.57 1.41 6.9 Medium grained porphyritic monzonite with moderate hematite, weak potassic and sericite alteration crosscut by quartz stockwork and dismembered zone of early quartz veins (internally brecciated) includes pyrite and chalcopyrite K-25-269 360 368 8.0 Western 0.47 0.62 2.23 1.05 5.5 Medium grained monzonite with strong chlorite, weak-moderate potassic, weak sericite and weak fracture filled hematite alteration crosscut by quartz stockwork, locally brecciated sulfides and quartz veins K-25-269 448 454 6.0 Western 0.14 0.58 0.63 0.65 4.1 Chaotic potassic-sericite-hematite altered tectonic breccia containing dismembered quartz vein/stockwork with chalcopyrite

Table 2: Drill Collar Information From This Release6

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length K-25-269 351572 6156523 985 0 -90 501

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by ExploreGeosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of NorthWest

"Paul Olmsted"

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

_________________

1 See news release dated April 10, 2025, entitled "NorthWest Announces Target Model at Kwanika with Higher-Grade Zones over Significant Thicknesses to Support New Strategic Approach"

2 See NI 43-101 technical report titled "Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

3 News Release, NorthWest Copper Provides Update on Exploration Plans, November 7, 2023

4 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

5 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver calculated as follows [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price)/(Cu Price*2204.62)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price)/(Cu Price*2204.62))]

6 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83