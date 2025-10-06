Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) announced today that it has signed a contract with Lightship Security Inc. to conduct FIPS 140-3 validation of its Quantum Crypto Module, a key milestone toward NIST certification.

Lightship, an accredited Canadian laboratory recognized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will perform algorithm, entropy, and functional testing under the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) and Entropy Source Validation (ESV). Lightship is widely regarded for its outstanding success rate in certifying advanced cryptographic technologies across global markets.

"FIPS 140-3 certification represents the gold standard for cryptographic security," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "By engaging Lightship Security-one of the most respected and effective validation labs-we are strengthening the trust and compliance foundation of our quantum-entropy technology and advancing toward full certification with NIST."

FIPS 140-3 validation ensures compliance with stringent U.S. and Canadian cybersecurity requirements, and it is a crucial step for deployment in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and defence.

About Lightship Security Inc.

Lightship Security Inc. is an accredited independent testing laboratory specializing in cybersecurity assurance and validation services. Lightship is a recognized leader in FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria, and ISO/IEC 19790 testing, supporting vendors globally in achieving certification through NIST and other international standards.

https://lightshipsec.com

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

