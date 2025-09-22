Montreal, Quebec and Monroe, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Krown Technologies Inc. ("Krown"), a leader in blockchain and digital asset security, and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), a Canadian innovator in quantum-based cybersecurity, are proud to announce the successful completion of the Qastle Quantum-Safe Hot Wallet. This milestone represents a breakthrough in securing cryptocurrencies and digital assets against both today's advanced cyber threats and the looming risks of quantum computing.

The Qastle Wallet integrates QeM's patented ultrafast Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology with Krown's advanced blockchain security architecture. By generating true, unpredictable entropy at gigabit speeds, QeM's QRNG ensures the strongest cryptographic keys possible, resistant to both classical and quantum attacks. The wallet is further strengthened with post-quantum encryption protocols, offering unprecedented protection for digital assets in real-time transaction environments.

"This milestone confirms our vision of building the most secure blockchain wallets in the industry," said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies Inc. "Together with QeM, we are delivering a solution that brings unmatched protection to both retail and institutional users at a time when cyberattacks and quantum threats are converging. With Qastle now completed, we are in the final stages of our commercialization planning and will soon be sharing details of our market rollout."

"The Qastle wallet demonstrates the tangible, practical impact of quantum technologies in protecting the digital economy," added Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Powered by QeM's patented QRNG technology, it establishes the true entropy backbone required to safeguard blockchain infrastructures in the quantum era."

The Urgent Need for Quantum-Safe Blockchain Security

Today's blockchain networks and digital wallets rely heavily on public key cryptography (RSA, ECC) to secure transactions and private keys. While effective against classical threats, these algorithms are vulnerable to the exponential computing power of quantum computers. Emerging quantum algorithms such as Shor's algorithm could, once deployed at scale, break widely used cryptographic schemes-potentially exposing billions of dollars' worth of digital assets to theft or manipulation. Analysts warn that "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks are already being prepared, in which malicious actors capture encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum computers become powerful enough. This makes the shift to quantum-safe encryption and true entropy generation a critical and urgent necessity for the blockchain ecosystem.

Market Opportunity for Hot Wallets

The launch of the Qastle Wallet coincides with a rapidly expanding market. The global crypto wallet market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.6 billion by 2033 (CAGR nearly 30%). Hot wallets account for more than half of this market, driven by their convenience for daily transactions and increasing institutional adoption. With revenues for hot wallets alone expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to over USD 5 billion by 2033, the opportunity for secure, quantum-safe solutions is immense.

The Qastle Quantum-Safe Hot Wallet developed by Krown and QeM is well-positioned to capture this growth, delivering unmatched levels of trust, convenience, and future-proof security.

About Krown Technologies Krown Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based blockchain innovator leading the Camelot Ecosystem, which unites more than 20 products and utilities under a Layer-1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain. Krown combines real-world rewards with quantum-grade protection through partnerships with leading quantum cybersecurity firms, delivering unmatched resilience against evolving threats.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

