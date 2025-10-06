Asante Gold Corporation: Asante Provides an Update on Bibiani and Chirano Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV:ASE | GSE:ASG OTCQX:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company"), an emerging Ghana-focused mid-tier gold producer, is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's Bibiani Gold Mine ("Bibiani") and Chirano Gold Mine ("Chirano") for year-to-date 2025. Asante's exploration focus remains upon extending mine life at existing operations and testing near mine opportunities.

Year-to-date 2025 Exploration Highlights

Chirano Exploration

Exploration drilling has continued to yield highly encouraging results, particularly in areas beyond the current reserve and resource envelopes.

Significant progress was made at Obra Underground ("Obra"), Suraw Underground ("Suraw") and Sariehu, where drilling intersected strong mineralization, supporting the potential for resource growth and mine life extension.

New intercepts and assay results at Obra, Suraw, Sariehu and Magnetic Hinge returned high-grade intervals as follows: CHDD3663UG - 45.03 metres (m) @ 4.09 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), including 20.71m @ 4.91 g/t Au (Obra) CHDD3651UG - 35.00m @ 4.43g/t Au including 17.20m @ 6.62 g/t Au (Obra) CHDD3665UG - 27.71m @ 5.23g/t Au including 16.11m @ 5.95 g/t Au (Obra) CHDD3671UG - 18.26m @ 3.60g/t Au including 6.60m @ 5.72 g/t Au (Suraw) CHRC3652D - 29.20m @ 1.57g/t Au including 9.10m @ 2.20 g/t Au (Sariehu) CHRC3652D - 34.67m @ 1.83g/t Au including 6.23m @ 3.72 g/t Au (Sariehu) CHRC3647D - 17.90m @1.48g/t Au including 7.40m @1.81 g/t Au (Magnet Hinge)



A total of 126 holes for 13,561m of drilling (RC - 2,438.0m; DD - 9,610.0m; Auger - 1,513.0m) has been completed year-to-date 2025, representing 43% of 2025 drilling.



Bibiani Exploration

Exploration has focused on following up on greenfield targets generated in 2024 on both the mining lease and prospecting licences, and drill testing more mature brownfields targets adjacent to the current mining areas.

Geophysical and geochemical programs completed in 2024 defined targets for further field investigation in 2025 through rock chip sampling, mapping, and reverse circulation (RC) drilling.

A total of 126 holes for 19,271m of drilling (RC - 16,639.0m; DD - 2,632.0m) has been completed year-to-date 2025, representing 63% of 2025 drilling.



Dave Anthony, CEO of Asante, commented,

"We completed our $500M financing initiative in August 2025. More than $9M of this financing has been allocated to each of Chirano and Bibiani, to accelerate near mine exploration in 2025 and support long term planning of mining activities and gold production.

"Results to date have been instrumental in reaffirming the potential for resource growth and mine life extension at our existing operations. With drilling at Obra confirming the extension of a mineralized shoot and its structural connection to the Sariehu deposit at depth, we are encouraged to advance our efforts at Chirano to extend the life of mine.

"We are encouraged by these results and look forward to continued success. Moreover, we are excited to learn how our exploration initiative will impact the NI 43-101 Technical Reports, currently being updated for each mine and scheduled for release in April 2026."

Chirano Exploration

A key success thus far in 2025 has been at Obra Underground, where drilling confirmed the extension of a high-grade mineralized shoot (>2.5 g/t Au) with positive structural linkage to the Sariehu deposit at depth. The deepest hole drilled so far in 2025 returned an exceptional intercept of 27.71m grading 5.23 g/t Au (true width), including 15.60m at 5.94 g/t Au. Similarly, the first drill hole at Suraw returned 18.26m at 3.60 g/t Au (true width), including 6.56m grading 5.71 g/t Au (true width), highlighting Suraw's underexplored potential and the structural connection along the trend. Drilling at Sariehu also returned encouraging intercepts, further validating the depth potential and its integration into a broader underground mining strategy for the Chirano district.

An exciting development was the advancement of near-surface oxide mineralization at the Magnetic Hinge deposit, located approximately 3.0km south of Akwaaba. Drilling results at Magnetic Hinge were positive enough to warrant the advancement of the project to pre-feasibility study (PFS) stage, signaling a potential new source of shallow, easily mineable oxide material that could support short to medium-term production strategies.

In parallel, greenfield exploration efforts, including detailed geological mapping, and geophysical surveys were conducted across the Anansu Prospecting License (PL). These efforts successfully delineated eight drill-ready targets supported by encouraging grab samples averaging +1.0 g/t Au across a mineralized corridor of approximately 2.0km. These targets represent promising near-surface oxide potential and are scheduled for drill testing in the next campaign.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter 2025 and into 2026, exploration efforts will focus on upgrading resources, extending shoots and identifying targets, with the goal of increasing the life of mine at Chirano. Continued exploration will target the deepening and lateral extension of mineralized structures, as well as evaluating new exploration opportunities to enhance the resource base especially at Obra, Sariehu, Suraw, Mamnao North and drill testing the western parallel splays. Approximately 15,000m of drilling is planned for the remainder of the year.

Drill Results

Table 1.0 - 2025 Chirano Exploration summary drill results (Obra, Sariehu, Mag Hinge, Suraw)

From To Interval True Width Au Project Hole ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Intercept Obra

CHDD3638UG 313.45 319 5.55 4.9 3.82 4.90m @ 3.82 g/t Au CHDD3630UG 281 305 24 18.62 3.52 18.6m @ 3.52 g/t Au CHDD3630UG Incl.285 300 15 11.5 4.92 11.5m @ 4.92 g/t Au CHDD3633UG 291 304.2 13.2 10.63 3.30 10.6 @ 3.30 g/t Au CHDD3635UG 328.75 336 7.25 6.35 3.07 6.4m @ 3.07 g/t Au CHDD3645UG 304.65 317 12.35 9 4.19 9.0m @ 4.19 g/t Au CHDD3645UG Incl.306 312.25 6.25 4.55 6.49 4.6m @ 6.49 g/t Au CHDD3651UG 385 450 65 35 4.43 35.0m @ 4.43 g/t Au CHDD3651UG Incl.408 440 32 17.2 6.62 17.2m @ 6.62 g/t Au CHDD3654UG 364 377.25 13.25 10.74 4.19 10.7m @ 4.19 g/t Au CHDD3656UG 348.2 355.6 7.4 6.44 3.52 6.4m @ 3.52 g/t Au CHDD3656UG Incl.351 355.6 4.6 4 4.78 4.0m @ 4.78g/t Au CHDD3657UG 349.9 357 7.1 3.51 1.69 3.5m @ 1.69 g/t Au CHDD3658UG 303 329 26 21.35 2.65 21.4m @ 2.65 g/t Au CHDD3658UG Incl.311 323 12 9.85 3.87 9.9m @ 3.87 g/t Au CHDD3661UG 306 316 10 7.57 3.00 7.6m @ 3.00 g/t Au CHDD3661UG Incl.311 316 5 3.78 4.98 3.9m @ 4.98 g/t Au CHDD3662UG 411 464 53 38.67 3.18 38.7m @ 3.18 g/t Au CHDD3662UG Incl. 425 438.8 13.8 10.06 4.42 10.1m @ 4.42 g/t Au CHDD3663UG 345.5 418.55 73.05 45.03 4.09 45.0m @ 4.09 g/t Au CHDD3663UG Incl. 384.4 418 33.6 20.71 4.91 20.7m @ 4.91 g/t Au CHDD3664UG 356 393 37 22.51 3.52 22.5m @ 3.52 g/t Au CHDD3664UG Incl.365 386 21 12.77 4.85 12.8m @ 4.85 g/t Au CHDD3665UG 426 469 43 27.71 5.23 27.7m @ 5.23 g/t Au CHDD3665UG Incl.429 454 25 16.11 5.95 16.1m @ 5.95 g/t Au CHDD3667UG 351.4 359 7.6 4.3 2.28 4.3m @ 2.28 g/t Au CHDD3667UG 385 457 72 41 3.66 41.0m @ 3.66 g/t Au CHDD3667UG Incl.405 442 37 21 5.66 21.0m @ 5.66 g/t Au CHDD3667UG Incl.414 424.35 10.35 5.9 10.39 5.9m @ 10.39 g/t Au Sariehu

CHRC3631D 309.4 320 10.6 9.85 1.88 9.9m @ 1.88 g/t Au CHRC3632D 459.3 469 9.7 8.27 2.25 8.3m @ 2.25 g/t Au CHRC3632D 515.25 531 15.75 13.67 2.13 13.7m @ 2.13 g/t Au CHRC3632D Incl. 516.3 519 2.7 2.5 4.11 2.5m @ 4.11 g/t Au CHRC3648D 520 566 46 34.67 1.83 34.7 @ 1.83 g/t Au CHRC3652D 549.5 583.8 34.3 29.19 1.57 29.2m @ 1.57 g/t Au CHRC3652D Incl. 551 562 11 9.14 2.20 9.1m @ 2.20 g/t Au CHRC3652D 596.55 616.45 19.9 17.26 3.60 17.3m @ 3.60 g/t Au Sariehu

CHRC3652D Incl. 607 616.45 9.45 8.94 5.47 8.9m @ 5.47 g/t Au CHRC3668D 538.5 562 23.5 19.68 1.86 19.7m @ 1.81 g/t Au CHRC3668D Incl.540.4 552.45 12.05 10.09 2.62 10.1m @ 2.62 g/t Au Magnetic

Hinge

CHRC3640 62 66 4 3.6 1.46 3.6m @ 1.46 g/t Au CHRC3642 9 13 4 3.53 0.92 3.5m @ 0.92 g/t Au CHRC3643 47 56 9 8.27 1.42 8.3m @ 1.42 g/t Au CHRC3643 Incl. 49 54 5 4.96 1.85 5.0m @ 1.85 g/t Au CHRC3644 86 94 8 7.61 2.00 7.6m @ 2.00 g/t Au CHRC3646 138 144 6 5.25 3.91 5.3m @ 3.91 g/t Au CHRC3647D 119 138 19 17.85 1.48 17.9m @ 1.48 g/t Au CHRC3647D Incl. 120 129.55 9.55 7.36 1.81 7.4m @ 1.81 g/t Au CHDD3650 168.45 177 8.55 8.01 0.82 8.0m @ 0.82 g/t Au Suraw

CHDD3671UG 282.15 310 27.85 18.26 3.60 18.3m @ 3.60 g/t Au CHDD3671UG Incl.294 304 10 6.56 5.72 6.6m @ 5.72 g/t Au



Chirano Exploration Highlights Year-to-date





Figure 1.0 - Grade X Width Long Section Plot of year-to-date drilling results from Chirano.





Figure 2.0 - Chirano Geology Map with Highlighted 2025 Drill Intercepts within the Mining Lease

Bibiani Exploration

Results from the ground truthing and initial drill testing are pointing to successful early-stage discoveries of new near surface oxide mineralization at Pamunu, Little Mug and Asempaneye prospects, which are currently undergoing additional drilling to define the full potential.

Detailed geological mapping and rock chip sampling of select targets following the integrated targeting exercise has led to identification of several targets, confirmation of the bedrock source of gold mineralization and further geological understanding of the host rock and structural controls of gold mineralization in the Yaro-Bredi Domain on the Asuontaa PL and the Asempaneye-Fawoman-SWT domain of the Bibiani mining license (ML).

Initial drill testing at the Little Mug and Pamunu prospects over anomalous soil geochemical (>+ 80ppb) trends have confirmed the presence of mineralized shear zones (possibly 2/3 splay structures) associated with sediments, intrusive host rocks and disseminated fine grained pyrite.





Figure 3.0 - Little Mug and Big Mug Drilling shown over Au-in-Soil Geochemistry

A total of 126 holes for 19,271m of drilling (RC - 16,639.0m and DD - 2,632.0m) has been completed year-to-date 2025, with an additional 25,000m of RC projected to be drilled in the first half of 2026.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter 2025 and into 2026, exploration efforts will continue to focus on defining initial resources at Little Mug, Asempaneye, and the Yaro-Bredi Domain.

Quality Assurance

Asante employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Drilling was conducted by GTS Drilling Services and Toomahit Drilling Limited and was supervised by the Asante exploration teams. Selected drill core intervals were sawn in half with a diamond blade saw. Half of the sampled core was left in the core box and the remaining half was bagged and sealed. Asante utilizes accredited laboratories, and the samples were transported to either ALS-Kumasi or the Intertek laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Gold was analyzed by 50-gram fire assay with Atomic Absorption-finish. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every 20 samples.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Bertram, Vice President of Geology of Asante, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com.

For further information please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

info@asantegold.com

+1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147



