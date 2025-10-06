MaxCyte, Inc: MaxCyte Announces Strategic Platform License Agreement with Moonlight Bio to Advance T Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics, today announced the signing of a Strategic Platform License (SPL) agreement with Moonlight Bio, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington.

Moonlight Bio will deploy MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform to support the scalable development and manufacturing of its T cell therapy pipeline.

"We're proud to partner with Moonlight Bio as they advance their gene-edited cell therapies through clinical development," said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. "Our globally supported, GMP-ready and regulatory-proven ExPERT platform is built to accelerate clinical and commercial manufacturing and enable robust, scalable cell engineering. We're excited to support Moonlight Bio's innovative approach to optimizing gene-editing outcomes and advancing next-generation T cell therapies."

"We look forward to collaborating with MaxCyte and leveraging their proven, GMP-compliant electroporation technology along with their deep scientific and regulatory expertise to build our clinical manufacturing process," said Jordan Jarjour, Chief Scientific Officer of Moonlight Bio. "At Moonlight Bio, we are committed to delivering T cell therapies that overcome the barriers to success in solid tumors, which account for the majority of the global cancer burden."

Under the SPL, Moonlight Bio obtains non-exclusive research, clinical, and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Moonlight Bio

Moonlight Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA aiming to develop potency enhanced T cell therapies that provide new hope for patients suffering from cancer. Moonlight's core technologies were illuminated by nature itself and are designed to confront the disappointing reality that therapies for solid tumors are simply not potent enough to generate the deep and durable responses that patients urgently need. To learn more, connect with Moonlight Bio on LinkedIn and visit us at moonlightbio.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. Specifically, there is no assurance that MaxCyte will receive additional program-related revenue or other revenue under this SPL.

Risks and uncertainties related to our business are described in greater detail in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, as well as in discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 6, 2025. These documents are available through the Investor Menu, Financials section, under "SEC Filings" on the Investors page of our website at http://investors.maxcyte.com. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of such press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

David Deuchler, CFA

+1 415-937-5400

ir@maxcyte.com

Media Contact

Oak Street Communications

Kristen White

+1 415-608-6060

kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com

Moonlight Bio Contacts:

info@moonlightbio.us