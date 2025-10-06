Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 29, 2025

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be available on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com.

Clarivate logo

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 to review the results. The webcast is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

The live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/318407873.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast. U.S. participants may call 800-715-9871; international participants may call +1 646-307-1963 (long-distance charges will apply). The conference ID number is 7007526.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Earnings

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-to-report-third-quarter-2025-results-on-october-29-2025-302575719.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
