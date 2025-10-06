Affluence Corporation: Affluence Subsidiary Diprotech, Part of MTi Group, Selected by Navantia to Equip Crane Systems with IoT Sensors in New Digitalization Contract

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Affluence Corporation, (OTCID:AFFU), a diversified global technology holding company focused on smart infrastructure and edge computing, today announced that its portfolio company MTi (Mingothings) has been awarded a new industrial digitalization contract by Navantia, Spain's leading naval construction and engineering company.

While the contract was formally signed by Diprotech, the project is being delivered by MTi's integrated engineering and execution teams. Diprotech operates as a fully aligned entity within the MTi Group, under the broader Mingothings portfolio.

The project, signed and already in execution, involves deploying MTi's IoT sensor technology to enable real-time data capture on crane systems located in Navantia's Engine Workshop. The solution supports Navantia's broader efforts to modernize its factory infrastructure.

This win highlights the continued trust placed in MTi by Navantia following several years of successful collaboration across digital transformation initiatives.

"At Navantia, we value partners who not only understand our digital transformation goals but actively contribute with vision and innovation. MTi Group has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to our success, bringing agile, reliable solutions that add real value to our industrial IoT environments. Their support has been instrumental in advancing our digitalization journey," said Gregorio Muñoz, Head of IoT of Navantia.

"Working with Navantia is a source of pride and a strategic achievement for us. Being chosen once again to support their digital transformation roadmap proves the value of our technology and our team's commitment to excellence," said Francesc Domingo, CEO of MTi.

In addition to this contract, MTI Group has been actively engaged in several initiatives under the Navantia framework since 2023. The total number of contracts awarded to date are 9. This continued collaboration highlights MTI Group's strong commitment to supporting Navantia throughout its journey toward comprehensive digital transformation, including IoT, digital twin and other digital transformation services.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.OTCID) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software solutions. Through subsidiaries Mingothings SLU and OneMind Technologies SL, Affluence provides AI-enabled IoT, 5G, and data visualization platforms to enterprise and municipal clients worldwide.

For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

About Navantia

Navantia is a leading global shipbuilding and engineering company specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of naval and maritime vessels. With a rich heritage dating back over 100 years, Navantia has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, technologically advanced solutions for both military and civilian applications. Headquartered in Spain, the company is recognized for its expertise in shipbuilding, including naval combatants, amphibious ships, and specialized vessels, and is a key player in the defense industry worldwide. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Navantia is committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in its mission to enhance global maritime capabilities.

For more information, visit www.navantia.es.

