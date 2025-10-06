Frederick, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (NASDAQ: TOMZ) ("TOMI"), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 10:00 AM PT at the Hotel del Coronado. Dr. Halden Shane, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will be giving the presentation.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 10:00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



