Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
München
06.10.25 | 08:03
4,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX on Monday, October 20, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. PT

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the federally certified provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) and cyber solutions, will be attending the LD Micro Main Event XIX on October 19-21, 2025 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

WidePoint is scheduled to present on Monday, October 20th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for viewing online here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gateway-grp.com.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-main-event-xix-on-monday-oct-1081661

