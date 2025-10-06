WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX on Monday, October 20, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. PT

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the federally certified provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) and cyber solutions, will be attending the LD Micro Main Event XIX on October 19-21, 2025 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

WidePoint is scheduled to present on Monday, October 20th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for viewing online here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gateway-grp.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-main-event-xix-on-monday-oct-1081661