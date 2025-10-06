Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date:06 October 2025
Name of applicant:
Carnival plc
Name of scheme:
Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:
From:
1 April 2025
To:
30 September 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
86,591
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
5,082
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
81,509
Name of contact:
Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:
+1-305-406-5268