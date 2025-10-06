Anzeige
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
06.10.25 | 15:46
22,200 Euro
-2,07 % -0,470
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,15022,19016:02
22,16022,20016:02
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 15:18 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:06 October 2025

Name of applicant:

Carnival plc

Name of scheme:

Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 April 2025

To:

30 September 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

400,625

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

nil

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

400,625

Name of contact:

Jessica Del Pino

Telephone number of contact:

+1-305-406-5268


