

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aramark (ARMK) has invested in RoboEatz' Autonomous Robotic Kitchen technology, with ABB Robotics and WellSpan Health, to deliver customizable meals at any time, for any shift, and for any dietary need. ARK uses a robot to grab ingredients from storage bins to prepare up to four personalized bowl-based meals at a time, drawing from a selection of up to 80 fresh ingredients. Utilizing Aramark's Point of Sale system, menu management, and supply chain, ARK can manage end-to-end kitchen tasks including food storage, meal preparation, cleaning, and plating.



'We are impressed with the performance of this technology in our pilot testing and excited to begin offering it to our hospital partners,' said Bart Kaericher, President and CEO of Aramark Healthcare+.



