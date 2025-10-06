

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor sentiment improved moderately in October but remained negative as Germany faces strong headwinds, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The Sentix investor confidence index rose to -5.4 in October from -9.2 in September. The reading was better than forecast of -7.5.



At -16.0, the current situation indicator improved from -18.8 in September. The expectations index rose notably to 5.8 from 0.8 in the previous month.



'If we take a closer look at the figures, the Eurozone figures for all the countries mentioned and for the Eurozone as a whole are mostly below the August figures,' Sentix said.



'In other words, the September data was negatively exaggerated from the investors' point of view, especially with regard to expectations,' the think tank added.



Sentix said that it was concerns about the U.S. economy, combined with recessionary trends in the euro area that fueled pessimism among investors.



Regarding the 'shutdown' in the U.S., Sentix said the data indicates hopes for a quick end to the crisis.



However, eurozone inflation remains a cause for concern among investors, who bet that the central banks will nevertheless keep their feet still or exert a slightly positive impulse on the interest rate markets.



German investor sentiment improved in October but expectations were clearly in the recession territory. The overall index advanced to -17.9 in October from -22.1 in September.



The current situation index improved to -36.5 from -39.0 in the previous month.



With expectations hovering around zero, there is still no sign of optimism. The expectations index rose to 2.8 compared to -3.5 in September.



'Without sustainable improvements in the framework conditions and with only armaments, it will be difficult to kick-start an upturn,' Sentix said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News