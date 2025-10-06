

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains dominated by concerns about a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. government. Fed rate cut expectations, the political crisis in France, the change of guard in Japan and the hype over AI also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are mildly positive. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note amidst the political crisis in France. Meanwhile, Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei surged 4.75 percent amidst hopes of dovish monetary policy.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded amidst weakness in the euro and the yen. Ten-year bond yields have hardened. Both the crude oil benchmarks rallied as OPEC+ announced a lower-than-expected output hike. Gold futures (for December settlement) touched a fresh all-time high of $3,973.6. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically amidst Bitcoin's all-time-high recorded a day ago.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,863.80, up 0.23% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,734.40, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 24,435.99, up 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,509.78, up 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 7,977.78, down 1.28% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,640.95, down 0.19% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 47,944.76, up 4.75% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,981.40, down 0.07% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,882.78, up 0.52% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,957.77, down 0.67%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1681, down 0.53% GBP/USD at 1.3434, down 0.34% USD/JPY at 149.94, up 1.69% AUD/USD at 0.6602, down 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3962, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 98.30, up 0.59%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.166%, up 1.12% Germany at 2.7234%, up 0.87% France at 3.587%, up 2.14% U.K. at 4.7390%, up 1.02% Japan at 1.690%, up 1.87%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.21, up 1.05%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $61.50, up 1.02%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,952.92, up 1.13%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $124,542.45, up 1.10% Ethereum at $4,591.59, up 1.00% XRP at $3.00, down 0.25% BNB at $1,236.03, up 6.01% Solana at $234.29, up 1.09%



