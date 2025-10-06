

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales logged the strongest September figures since 2020 as all market sectors drove growth, especially fleets, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, or SMMT, showed Monday.



Car registrations grew by 13.7 percent to 312,891 units in September, up from 275,239 units in the corresponding month last year.



'The performance was the strongest for the crucial 'new number plate' month since September 2020, which, despite lockdown restrictions, remains the best so far this decade,' the SMMT said.



Among sectors, the biggest growth was recorded by fleets, which rose 16.9 percent and totaled 174,336 units. Private consumer demand was 8.9 percent higher, while business registrations climbed 28.6 percent.



Sales of plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs, logged the fastest growth of 56.4 percent among more than half of all new vehicles registered during the 75-plate month that were electrified. Battery electric vehicle uptake grew 29.1 percent, and hybrid electric vehicles showed an increase of 15.3 percent in new deliveries.



'The Electric Car Grant will help to break down one of the barriers holding back more drivers from making the switch-and tackling remaining roadblocks, by unlocking infrastructure investment and driving down energy costs, will be crucial to the success of the industry and the environmental goals we share,' SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.



Meanwhile, diesel car registrations fell 28.2 percent from last year, and those for petrol cars grew by 2.4 percent.



