Outokumpu Oyj: Changes in Outokumpu's Leadership Team in business area Americas and Group Functions

Outokumpu Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 6, 2025 at 6.00 pm EEST

Changes in Outokumpu's Leadership Team in business area Americas and Group Functions

Outokumpu has appointed Johann Steiner (M.Sc. Econ.) as President, business area Americas as of today October 6, 2025. Tamara Weinert, the previous position holder, will pursue new challenges.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Johann Steiner to lead business area Americas. With more than 10 years in the company, Johann brings extensive leadership experience across multiple functions and a deep understanding of the group strategy and the stainless steel market. His expertise will be valuable in growing Outokumpu's business in Americas as a part of our new EVOLVE strategy, and I wish him all the success in his new role. I also want to thank Tamara Weinert for her contribution and commitment throughout her years at Outokumpu," says Kati ter Horst, President and CEO of Outokumpu.

Johann Steiner continues to be a member of Outokumpu's Leadership Team, which he joined in 2013. Most recently, Johann held the role of EVP, Strategy, Sustainability & People. The search for his successor is ongoing.

Johann Steiner will be based in Calvert, Alabama and continues to report to Kati ter Horst, President & CEO, Outokumpu. His CV is available at https://www.outokumpu.com/en/about-outokumpu/organization/leadership-team.

For more information:

Investors: Ulla Paajanen, SVP, IR and Strategic Advisory, tel. +358 40 763 8767

Media: Päivi Allenius, SVP - Brand, Communications and Public Affairs, tel. +358 40 753 7374, or Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840, e-mail media(at)outokumpu.com

