QYOU Media Inc.: QYOU Media Subsidiary Chatterbox Technologies Completes Successful India IPO

Oversubscribed Issue Drives 17% Two Day Gain From Top End of Initial Pricing

Over 2.1M Shares Traded Representing Buying of Over $4.2M CAD Over First Two Days

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), announced that its India subsidiary, ChatterBox Technologies, has successfully completed its listing on the BSE SME platform (Bombay Stock Exchange). Chatterbox becomes the 635th company to list on the SME platform and the very first company in India to be listed in the category of social media and influencer marketing. After a book building process that saw the company 52X oversubscribed, the issue closed 17% higher after day two from its initial top end pricing of 115 rupees ($1.81 CAD), closing Monday October 6th at 135 rupees ($2.12 CAD). The IPO raised 42.86 Crore (approx.$6,726,000 CAD) through the issuance of 3,727,200 equity shares. At market close on day two, Chatterbox Technologies had a market cap of 190 Crore (approximately $30M CAD). In addition, the issue received trading volume in the first two days of 2.1M shares representing over $4.2M CAD and indicative of the strong investor interest in the offering. QYOU Media remains the largest and majority shareholder of Chatterbox Technologies.

Investors should note that as per Indian SME exchange regulations, stock movement is capped at ±5% during the first 10 trading days and ±10% during the subsequent 10 trading days. Thereafter, trading limits expand to ±20%. All trading levels are established based upon the opening pricing set at the market open each day.

Founded in 2016, Chatterbox Technologies has played a pioneering role in India's creator economy, linking brands with influencers and creators across markets. Its creative arm, ChtrSocial, supports brands with content strategy and digital storytelling.

On opening day on Friday, the company was honored at a one hour closing bell ceremony at the BSE acknowledging the extraordinary accomplishment of being the first influencer and social media company in the country to be publicly listed. A promotional video about Chatterbox (Chtrbox) shown during the ceremony can be seen here . A link to the entire one hour ceremony is provided here .

QYOU Media Co-Founder and CEO and Chairman of Chatterbox Technologies, Curt Marvis was joined by Managing Director and CEO of Chatterbox Technologies Raj Mishra in a post day one opening video for shareholders which can be viewed here .

Mr. Mishra and Mr. Marvis provided a joint statement following the closing of the first day of trading, "As you will see when you watch the videos from the event, this was truly a momentous occasion for us all. So many people...too many to list...have worked tirelessly to get this company and business to where it is today and to enable us to reach the finish line in the listing process. As we continually say, this represents only the beginning of an exciting new path of growth and success. The listing kicks off participation in our expanding business for all of our new investors and supporters in both India and all over the world. Perhaps more importantly, we have great confidence that investors will see the positive financial impact from what we have been working towards for over a year. We remain laser focused on building upon what is working from a growth and bottom line perspective."

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

