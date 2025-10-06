Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces the appointment of Nadège Petit as CEO of the North America Zone, effective December 1, 2025. As part of this role, she will join the Group's executive committee.

This move is aligned with the GreenUp strategic program and supports Veolia's expansion ambitions in the United States, one of the Group's geographic boosters. It strengthens the company's ability to deliver innovative and profitable solutions while fostering organic expansion and capturing new growth opportunities in one of the company's most dynamic markets.

Nadège Petit will bring her international experience in business development, innovation, and profitable growth, with a proven ability to grow businesses and drive results. Her leadership will play a key role in advancing Veolia's businesses and generating long-term value for communities, clients, and shareholders.

In the United States, Veolia is the largest private operator and technology provider in the water sector, as well as the leader in hazardous waste and pollution treatment. In recent years Veolia has established a solid position due to increased demand and organic growth, as well as the successful integration of Suez. Today, the Group aims to accelerate the expansion of its footprint in the U.S.

"North America is a cornerstone of Veolia's global growth strategy and I'm happy that we can reinforce our leadership team at this pivotal moment of acceleration of our activities," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia. "With her business development track record and her strong background in global energy and resilience solutions, Nadège will bring her dynamism to drive profitable and innovative growth in this key region, meeting strong demand driven by megatrends such as the relocation of strategic industries, water shortages, pollution treatment, and public health concerns

Nadège Petit commented: "I look forward to working with our North American teams to drive innovation, growth, operational excellence, and expand our services delivering impact for the environment, our clients, and our shareholders

Bio of Nadège Petit

Nadège Petit is a prominent international executive with extensive experience in the fields of energy, new technologies and business development.

For over 20 years, she held various leadership positions at Schneider Electric, where she assumed several operational and managerial roles, overseeing major business development, sales, marketing, and R&D developments in Europe, Hong Kong, and the United States. In her most recent position (from 2021 to 2025), Nadège served as Chief Innovation Officer and was a member of the Global Executive Committee. She was responsible for developing future businesses, technologies, and business models by fostering open innovation through external partnerships, business incubators, investments, and joint ventures. Previously, Nadège served as Executive Vice President of the Power Products division, where she was responsible for the overall management of the core low-voltage power business globally.

Nadege Petit serves on the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE and is a member of its Innovation and Sustainability Committee.

Nadège Petit studied at the University of Technology of Compiègne in France, and holds a Master's degree in mechanical engineering. In 2014, she completed an Executive MBA at Kingston University in London.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. https://www.veolia.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006459470/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA

PRESS RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

Tel.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

investor-relations@veolia.com