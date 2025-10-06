Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865311 | ISIN: US6778641000 | Ticker-Symbol: O4D
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 08:29
52,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,0051,5022:38
51,0052,0022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 22:10 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Amlan Sponsors Networking Experience at LPN Congress & Expo 2025

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan is pleased to announce its participation in the 4th edition of the LPN Congress & Expo, taking place October 7-9, 2025 in Miami. This premier gathering for professionals in poultry production and animal nutrition across Latin America will serve as a focal point for innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnership.

Amlan will proudly sponsor the coffee break on Wednesday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m. EST, offering attendees an opportunity to connect informally with Amlan experts and industry peers.

The LPN Congress & Expo brings together more than 3,000 attendees, including over 900 exhibitors, and decision-makers from more than 50 countries. Over three days, participants will engage in a comprehensive technical program with plenary sessions, workshops, and executive tracks, while exploring one of the largest exhibition spaces dedicated to poultry and animal nutrition.

"We're excited to join LPN Congress & Expo in Miami as a platform to engage directly with poultry and nutrition industry leaders," said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales, The Americas, Amlan. "Sponsoring the Wednesday coffee break provides us with a relaxed setting to listen, learn, and connect with those shaping the future of the industry."

Amlan's participation reflects its expanding role in Latin America's poultry and livestock industries, where the company continues to build strategic partnerships and deliver science-driven solutions that enhance animal health and producer profitability. With a portfolio of natural feed additives designed to optimize gut health and reduce pathogen challenges, Amlan is helping producers transition toward more sustainable, antibiotic-free production systems.

"This event enables us to share Amlan's latest research and practical solutions in enhanced gut health, and to collaborate on sustainable strategies that benefit producers' performance across Latin America," added Dr. Robin Jarquin, Director of Sales, LATAM, Amlan.

At LPN, Amlan's team will showcase its natural, mineral-based feed additives that support animal health and productivity. They will share technical insights and field research on reducing reliance on antibiotics in livestock production while meeting with customers, distributors, and partners to strengthen relationships and explore new opportunities. Amlan will also participate in knowledge-sharing sessions and networking events that promote progress in the Latin American poultry and livestock industries.

The Amlan team looks forward to contributing to insightful dialogue, discovering emerging trends in poultry farming, and reinforcing its commitment to the Latin American nutrition community.

Company Information
Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as "Amlan International," is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Contact:
Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B
Reagan.culbertson@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7363cae-eaa6-42b6-bb53-f9e79f21b9b3


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.