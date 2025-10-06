

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg climbed for a sixth month in a row in September to its higher in over a year, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year following a 2.4 percent increase in August. Inflation was the highest since March last year, when it was 3.1 percent.



Core inflation that excludes food and energy prices was unchanged at 2.4 percent in September.



Utility charges and education costs each rose over 6.0 percent from a year ago, marking the biggest gains among main CPI components.



The CPI decreased 0.1 percent month-on-month in September after a 1.28 percent increase in the previous month. The decline was largely due to lower travel costs.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News