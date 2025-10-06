

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI is introducing a new system that turns ChatGPT into a central location for third-party services by enabling developers to create interactive apps right within the chatbot.



The rollout will enable users to access apps from Booking.com, Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Canva, Zillow, and other platforms within ChatGPT conversations. It was announced Monday at the company's DevDay 2025 conference.



The feature is intended to make ChatGPT 'a great way for people to make progress, be more productive, more inventive, and learn faster,' according to CEO Sam Altman.



Developers will be able to create customized and adaptable apps that users can communicate with in real time with the new 'Apps SDK.'



Users can call on services by name, for example, 'Figma, turn this sketch into a diagram' or 'Coursera, teach me about machine learning.'



This new integration, in contrast to OpenAI's previous GPT Store, embeds apps directly in ChatGPT's responses. Apps such as Zillow showed interactive maps in demos, and Spotify automatically created playlists.



The Model Context Protocol from OpenAI is used in the system's construction, allowing developers to link data sources and create fully interactive user interfaces. AllTrails, Uber, Instacart, and DoorDash will be integrated in the future.



Since OpenAI has not yet specified how much user data developers can access, privacy is still a major concern.



According to Altman, ChatGPT's Instant Checkout system will be used for app monetization in the future.



