

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see August numbers for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.1 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year after climbing 1.7 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year in July.



Japan also will see preliminary August figures for its leading and coincident indexes; in July, they were up 1.1 percent on month and down 1.8 percent, respectively.



Australia will see October results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac; in September, the index down 3.1 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok), China (National Day) and Hong Kong (Mid-Autumn Festival) are closed on Tuesday.



