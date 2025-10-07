Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the" Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated September 11, 2025 and September 30, 2025, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 17,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $700,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.08 per Warrant for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Eighteen months after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the trading price of the Shares exceeds $0.15 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

Vortex intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering as follows: approximately 40% to pay for mining concession fees, approximately 40% to pay for exploration fees and the remaining 20% for general working capital purposes.

Certain directors of the Company (the "Interested Parties") purchased or acquired direction or control over a total of 2,200,000 Units as part of the Offering. The placement to the Interested Parties constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have determined that the Interested Parties' participation in the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the Interested Parties had not been confirmed at that time.

All securities issued with respect to the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on February 7, 2026, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

