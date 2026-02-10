Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media") to produce and distribute video interviews, company news, and other similar services for investor marketing and wider investors' outreach.

Commenting on the Global One Media engagement, Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media said, "with the vast majority of young adults turning to social media for investment advice, we are thrilled to be able to introduce and enhance Vortex Metal's exposure to Millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who typically consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok or Spotify. By presenting the information in a way that is relevant to them and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help Vortex Metals develop a dynamic online following across all their social media channels.

"Vortex has assembled a compelling portfolio of copper-gold exploration assets. Its Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) projects in Oaxaca, Mexico, were founded by a legendary mine finder, who made multiple discoveries, including Los Filos Gold and Silver Mine, and are highly prospective. Its Illapel project is in a well-known mining area and next to an operating mine. I look forward to working closely with Globe One Media's team in outlining and educating the wider investors' audience about Vortex Metals, stated, Mr. Michael Williams, Interim CEO and Director".

The term of the agreement with Global One Media (the "Global One Agreement") commenced on February 1st, 2026, and ends on July 31st, 2026. The Global One Agreement may be renewed after the initial term upon the mutual agreement of the Company and Global One Media. Under the terms of the Global One Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Global One a monthly cash fee of USD$6,000. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Global One Media, and Global One Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. The Global One Agreement is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global One Media

Global One Media (www.globalonemedia.com) is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging their 'Stocks To Watch' global network and community-driven channels, they help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering and the receipt of final regulatory approval from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not receive the required regulatory approvals or approval from the TSXV in connection with the Offering and that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated and that the Company will receive approval from the TSXV in connection with the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283359

Source: Vortex Metals Inc.