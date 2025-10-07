

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 0.7946 against the franc and a 4-day low of 1.3490 against the pound, from its early 4-day highs of 0.7994 and 1.3416, respectively.



The greenback eased to 1.3940 against the loonie and 1.1720 against the euro, from an early high of 1.3968 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.1708, respectively.



The greenback fell to near a 2-week low of 0.5845 against the kiwi and a 4-day low of 0.6620 against the aussie, from an early high of 0.5810 and a 4-day high of 0.6583, respectively.



The currency may find support around 0.76 against the franc, 1.40 against the pound, 1.36 against the loonie, 1.20 against the euro, 0.61 against the kiwi and 0.68 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News