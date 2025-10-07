

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 313,977 yen.



That beat expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 1.7 percent jump in July.



On a yearly basis, household spending climbed 2.3 percent - again topping forecasts for a gain of 1.4 percent - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 608,578 yen, up 2.8 percent from the previous year.



