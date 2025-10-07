The companies' five new virtual power purchase agreements will reduce emissions across the food sector and bring solar energy to Europe's most carbon-intensive grid

Two leading global food companies, Mars and Cargill, announced they are spurring the development of more than 224MWac* of new renewable energy capacity through five virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Poland. The PPAs were signed with GoldenPeaks Capital, one of Europe's fastest-growing independent producers of renewable energy.

This collaboration builds on Mars and Cargill's existing work on renewable energy, and reflects an innovative approach to supplier-customer engagement on climate action. The companies signed what is believed to be the largest multi-buyer renewable energy agreement in Poland and the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, which is Europe's most carbon-intensive grid.

"These solar PPA agreements will create new solar projects that enable Mars to reduce and eliminate its current scope 2 electricity emissions in Poland and also a portion of our scope 3 emissions as part of our Renewable Acceleration program where Mars is driving progress on renewable electricity in our value chain," said Kevin Rabinovitch, Global VP of Sustainability at Mars. "Having a supplier like Cargill also working directly on its electricity use complements our approach. In Poland, by aggregating with our supplier, we gained scale and delivered a huge win for both of our organizations as we join forces to advance our individual companies' climate goals."

GoldenPeaks Capital will develop the new solar projects, which are expected to come online in 2027 and generate enough clean energy to power an estimated 200,000 households every year. 3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider, facilitated the agreements on behalf of Mars and Cargill.

"We're proud to collaborate with Mars on this unique partnership," said Christina Yagjian, Senior Director, Global Renewable Energy at Cargill. "Beyond lowering procurement costs and reducing emissions, this work deepens our commercial relationship and shows how partnership across the value chain can drive meaningful climate action."

This effort demonstrates how supplier-customer partnerships can drive emissions reductions at scale and accelerate progress toward shared climate goals offering a replicable model for the broader food and agriculture sector.

Adriano Agosti, Founder and Chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital, said: "The PPA agreements with Mars and Cargill highlight our partnership-driven approach, delivering complex, high-value energy solutions, further driving decarbonisation across the region."

"We applaud Mars and Cargill's leadership with the signing of these PPAs," added Tyler Espinoza, Global Head of Power Markets at 3Degrees. "They are setting an excellent example of how companies and their suppliers can effectively collaborate to make forward progress in their collective decarbonisation goals. We need more organisations to follow in their footsteps and make similar moves to collaborate and accelerate meaningful climate action."

*MWac (megawatts alternating current) measures the usable electricity delivered to the power grid.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our approximately 160,000 employees innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary, with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects worldwide. In addition, GPC is a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in Eastern Europe with various BESS PV pilot projects in Poland and Hungary. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations, and commercial energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals. GoldenPeaks Capital has been awarded for its green commitment, receiving the highest sustainability quality score (SQS1) from Moody's for their green bond framework.

About 3Degrees

3Degrees is a leading global climate solutions provider, pioneer of environmental markets, and Certified B Corporation with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Our work is driven by the need for urgent climate action and has been for nearly 20 years. We deliver a full suite of clean energy and decarbonization solutions to help global Fortune 500 companies, utilities, and other organizations achieve their climate goals and address emissions in the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team brings a commitment to integrity and deep expertise in climate strategy and implementation across scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions, including global environmental commodities, renewable energy and carbon project development, and supply chain decarbonization. We help develop and deploy impactful climate solutions that make good business sense and advance an equitable transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

