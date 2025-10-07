

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday as the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and a political crisis in France injected more uncertainty.



After the U.S. government shutdown entered its second week on Monday, President Donald Trump said he was happy to work with Democrats on healthcare policy, but the shutdown must end first.



Separately, Trump announced that a 25 percent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks will take effect on Nov.1.



The tariffs will cover a wide range of larger vehicles, including delivery trucks, garbage trucks, public utility trucks, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, semi-trucks, and other heavy-duty vocational vehicles.



Closer home, French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a political crisis following the abrupt resignation of his prime minister over efforts to rein in France's public spending.



President Emmanuel Macron has tasked his outgoing prime minister to hold last-ditch talks with other political parties to try to chart a path out of the crisis.



In economic releases, German factory orders data along with retail sales and house price figures from the U.K. may garner some attention later in the day.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will deliver a speech after the market close in London.



Across the Atlantic, speeches from several Fed officials will be in the spotlight.



Asian markets were mixed in thin holiday trade. The Japanese yen weakened to a two-month low against the dollar amid expectations that Liberal Democratic Party candidate Sanae Takaichi will pursue a more expansionist administration.



Gold traded near record levels at $3,967 per ounce, extending gains for a third straight session against the backdrop of U.S. economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



Oil extended gains after rising over 1 percent in the previous session following a modest OPEC+ production hike.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mostly higher after OpenAI announced plans for a 1GW data centre using AMD's MI45 chips starting in 2026.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to reach new record closing highs.



The narrower Dow slipped 0.1 percent as the federal government shutdown dragged on for a sixth day, delaying the release of key economic indicators.



European stocks fell broadly on Monday as France faced a major political crisis following the resignation of newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, just hours after unveiling his cabinet.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed flat with a negative bias. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both finished marginally lower while France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.4 percent.



