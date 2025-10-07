Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7 October 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Group")

Contract Wins and Sales Update

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ("ARML") which is focused on the cyber-security sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market has won two new contracts.

The contract is with a new client, a leading global defence contractor, for software and services to be used in a pilot programme, the forerunner of a major multinational defence programme planned to start in 2026. The value of the contract for the pilot is £71,000. If the pilot is successful it could lead to major contracts with several nations.

Upsell to an existing client, a scientific and healthcare instrument maker, which is gradually rolling out STREAM ® throughout its enterprise. The value of this upsell is £55,000. This global healthcare leader has increased the spend with Acuity every year since its initial order, which is typical of our core customers.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, commented; "With this win, we continue to demonstrate our strength in large defence companies selecting STREAM® for multinational projects in the sector. We're confident that, as our client experiences STREAM® 's value, allied nations and their defence contractors will recognise the strategic advantage STREAM® provides. Cyber security risk management remains at the forefront of the world's consciousness, and word of STREAM® 's effectiveness has begun to spread. Given the state of cyber risk worldwide, we're confident that this will lead to further opportunities beyond defence and healthcare that recognise the need for defence-grade cyber protection."

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.