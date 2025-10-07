

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more-than-expected in August to the highest level in five months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 107.4 in August from 106.1 in the previous month. The expected score was 107.1.



Meanwhile, the coincident index weakened to an 18-month low of 113.4 in August from 114.1 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index also declined to 112.0 in August from 113.6 in the prior month.



