UAE Residents embrace proactive, tech-driven, and sustainable healthcare, according to the second edition of Philips Health Trends Research*

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has released the second edition of The Philips Health Trends Research UAE. Conducted by market research firm Censuswide, the study explores people's perceptions across key aspects of health.

The findings reveal three clear shifts shaping healthcare in the UAE:

Proactive Choices and Digital Health Adoption

UAE residents are emerging as one of the region's most health-conscious and future-ready populations. A notable 92% of respondents place high importance on taking control of their health and well-being, reflecting a clear shift toward personal accountability.

Growing confidence and optimism in digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI)

The study reveals that 77% of residents are confident in AI's ability to enhance healthcare delivery - from diagnosis and treatment planning to operational efficiency.

This confidence extends to virtual care with 79% of UAE residents expressing positive sentiment toward telehealth and e-health solutions. In fact, results show that virtual care has become widely adopted, with 93% of respondents convinced of the benefits of telehealth and e-health services, such as the convenience of remote consultations and access to the right specialists regardless of location.

Sustainability in healthcare

In parallel, sustainability is influencing patient decisions more than ever, with 83% of respondents more likely to choose providers that champion environmentally responsible practices. The research shows that 86% of respondents believe sustainability should be a key priority for the sector.

Tamer Said, General Manager for Health Systems, Philips West Africa, Gulf and Levant stated, "This study provides important insights into how UAE residents are reshaping their healthcare journeys. Improved access to information and increased awareness are empowering people to take greater control of their health and well-being. At the same time, growing confidence in telehealth and digital health solutions reflects a strong willingness to embrace innovation that makes care more convenient and accessible. Equally significant is the rising emphasis on sustainability, with patients actively seeking providers who operate responsibly and align with their personal values. This research helps us deepen

our understanding of these preferences and contributes to shaping a future-ready, patient-centric healthcare system for the UAE."

Together, these shifts point to a more empowered, informed, and connected patient population. Today's UAE residents are not only embracing digital tools to manage their health, but are holding healthcare providers to higher standards of care, transparency, and environmental stewardship, demonstrating a clear shift in the two years since the first edition of this research

*Note: for more information on the report, please refer to Appendix A.

APPENDIX A: RESEARCH RESULTS AND TRENDS

Proactive Choices and Digital Health Adoption

The UAE's active lifestyle culture is gaining momentum. Over half of UAE residents (53%) rate their health as very good, and the vast majority (88%) report being in good health, testament to the country's growing health awareness and intentional wellness efforts.

Nearly 9 in 10 respondents currently feel in control of their healthcare and well-being, whilst just over 1 in 8 do not.

This is aligned with 92% of respondents expressing the need to be more engaged and proactive in taking control of their overall well-being.

Growing confidence and optimism in digitalisation and AI

Digital health is becoming mainstream. Most UAE residents are embracing virtual care, with 79% expressing positive sentiment toward telehealth and e-health solutions. Benefits cited include faster access to specialists (59%), time savings (58%), increased convenience (55%), reduced risk of exposure to illness (51%), and greater cost efficiency (46%).

93% of respondents believe telehealth can benefit not only individual patients, but also population health and the healthcare system as a whole. And while 8% remain cautious about virtual care, 75% are open to trying it in the future, highlighting significant room for more personalized and trustworthy digital solutions.

Digitalisation is broadly welcomed, with 84% of respondents feeling positive about its role in modern healthcare.

Artificial Intelligence is also gaining traction across the care continuum. Nearly 4 in 5 residents (77%) feel positive about AI in healthcare, with strong support for its use in diagnosing health concerns (79%), forming treatment plans (79%), streamlining administrative tasks (76%), remote patient monitoring (78%), and in-hospital patient monitoring (77%).

However, potential risks cannot be overlooked. Respondents raised key concerns around data security (55%), system outages and data loss (46%), and the financial implications these could pose.

Sustainability in healthcare

The research shows that 86% of respondents believe sustainability should be a key priority for the sector, while 83% are more likely to choose a provider that champions environmentally responsible practices.

For most, sustainable healthcare goes beyond a green label. It means having a positive environmental impact (60%), running sustainable operations (53%), and actively avoiding harm to the planet (52%).

APPENDIX B: RESEARCH MASTHEAD

The Philips Health Trends Research UAE is an online study conducted in February 2025 by Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy and member of the British Polling Council.

The sample comprised 500 respondents across the UAE, aged 18-64, with evenly split quotas set to ensure that socio-economic groups and regions were proportionally represented.

The research engaged Market Research Society certified members to conduct the study and followed the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles during the entire course of this research.

