Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLX7 | ISIN: US4884452065 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GDA
Tradegate
06.10.25 | 21:42
9,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2009,50010:29
9,2009,50010:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 23:54 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zevra Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced that the Company has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 38,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Inducement Awards") to two new employees pursuant to the Company's 2023 Employment Inducement Award Plan (as amended and/or restated, the "Inducement Award Plan"). Each Inducement Award vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's start date, and the remainder vesting in three equal annual installments thereafter (subject to each such employee's continued employment on each vesting date).

Each Inducement Award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to the individual entering into employment with Zevra, in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Award Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Zevra, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Zevra.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company combining science, data and patient need to create transformational therapies for rare diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits of any of our products or product candidates for any specific disease or at any dosage, our strategic and product development objectives, compensation matters, and the timing of any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 12, 2025, and Zevra's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed on August 12, 2025, and Zevra's other filings with the SEC. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Zevra Contact

Nichol Ochsner
+1 (732) 754-2545
nochsner@zevra.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.