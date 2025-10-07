Anzeige
Linamar Corporation to Acquire George Fischer's Leipzig Facility

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest of George Fischer's Leipzig Casting Facility. The transaction, valued at €45 million, diversifies Linamar's casting solutions to include large ductile iron castings for Heavy Industrial On and Off-Highway applications.

Leipzig is a technology leader in ductile iron castings with unique technical capabilities, including Europe's largest molding box for machine-molded iron castings, providing solid growth opportunities for Linamar around highly complex cast components for a broad range of end markets.

The addition of the facility offers a significant amount of technology under one roof - from prototyping & 3D-printing to series production in ductile iron casting, and machining of components. Leipzig supplies components to a broad range of attractive end markets from On Highway Truck to Construction, Forestry and Agricultural Markets and beyond.

The acquisition is immediately accretive.

Linamar Executive Chair, Linda Hasenfratz, said "The completion of the Leipzig facility acquisition provides excellent technology in large ductile iron castings to help Linamar build up our on and off highway commercial vehicle business, a key growth tactic for us this year."

Linamar CEO Jim Jarrell said, "This is a great deal for shareholders. The facility has great technology, continues to build on our diversification, hosts an excellent team, and is within close proximity to some of our Linamar European facilities. This acquisition will also drive both revenue and income growth, and will enhance our Linamar family."

National Bank Capital Markets acted as a Financial Advisor to Linamar on the transaction.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 34,000 employees in 75 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.5 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this press release constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to risks. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations. Any future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks used herein is neither audited nor reviewed. Where possible, the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct the financial information. The targets set forth in the future-oriented financial information, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Linamar believes there is a reasonable basis for these targets, such targets may not be met. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks.

For further information regarding this release please contact

Linda Hasenfratz at (519) 836-7550.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.