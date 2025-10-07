Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHQU | ISIN: EE3100073438 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
07.10.25 | 10:28
2,045 Euro
+0,49 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXTMAGIC AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTMAGIC AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9802,11010:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TextMagic AS: TextMagic group's sales results for Q3 2025

The group's unaudited consolidated revenue declined by 6% year-over-year to €3,221 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: €3,444 thousand). Unaudited consolidated total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 decreased by 8% to €10,024 thousand (9m 2024: €10,934 thousand).

QuarterQ3 2025Q3 2024Change
Unaudited revenue (thousands)€3,221€3,444-6 %
Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs)65,35260,137+9 %
Active users*18,89220,254-7 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months**€170€1700 %
9 months9M 20259M 2024Change
Unaudited revenue (thousands)€10,024€10,934-8 %
Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs)191,266187,183+2 %
Active users*22,61325,049-10 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU), 9 months**€443€437+1 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the reporting period.
**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

The revenue of Textmagic's SMS platform was affected by foreign exchange rate fluctuations. If exchange rates had remained at 2024 levels, the revenue in Q3 2025 would have been €3,388 thousand and change -2%. Without exchange rate effects, the revenue in nine months of 2025 would have been €10,232 thousand and change -6%.

Compared to previous quarters, we see a recovery trend in sales figures. The number of SMS messages sent increased by 9% in the third quarter, including an 18% rise in September. However, both the more affordable pricing plans introduced to enhance competitiveness and fluctuations in the US dollar and British pound exchange rates had a negative impact on revenue. Year-over-year, the number of active users has decreased mainly due to US regulations that restrict the sending of unregistered SMS campaigns. In the United Kingdom, however, the number of active users has grown.

Q3 2025 overview

In September, the subsidiary Edicy OÜ, which operates the website and e-commerce management platform Voog and the campaign page creation tool Edicy, was sold. Following the transaction, Edicy OÜ is reported as a discontinued operation in the financial statements and is excluded from sales results.

A shareholder vote was held to approve the payment of dividends of €0.15 per share, totaling €1,291,500. The decision was made on October 1, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on October 7.

During the third quarter, Textmagic's platform development focused on expanding the email campaign functionality to provide customers with an easy and efficient multichannel communication solution. The main development work involved automation solutions that will enable users to create and manage campaigns more effectively.

Additional information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.