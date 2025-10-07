TextMagic AS: TextMagic group's sales results for Q3 2025

The group's unaudited consolidated revenue declined by 6% year-over-year to €3,221 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: €3,444 thousand). Unaudited consolidated total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 decreased by 8% to €10,024 thousand (9m 2024: €10,934 thousand).

Quarter Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Unaudited revenue (thousands) €3,221 €3,444 -6 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 65,352 60,137 +9 % Active users* 18,892 20,254 -7 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months** €170 €170 0 %

9 months 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Unaudited revenue (thousands) €10,024 €10,934 -8 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 191,266 187,183 +2 % Active users* 22,613 25,049 -10 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 9 months** €443 €437 +1 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

The revenue of Textmagic's SMS platform was affected by foreign exchange rate fluctuations. If exchange rates had remained at 2024 levels, the revenue in Q3 2025 would have been €3,388 thousand and change -2%. Without exchange rate effects, the revenue in nine months of 2025 would have been €10,232 thousand and change -6%.

Compared to previous quarters, we see a recovery trend in sales figures. The number of SMS messages sent increased by 9% in the third quarter, including an 18% rise in September. However, both the more affordable pricing plans introduced to enhance competitiveness and fluctuations in the US dollar and British pound exchange rates had a negative impact on revenue. Year-over-year, the number of active users has decreased mainly due to US regulations that restrict the sending of unregistered SMS campaigns. In the United Kingdom, however, the number of active users has grown.

Q3 2025 overview

In September, the subsidiary Edicy OÜ, which operates the website and e-commerce management platform Voog and the campaign page creation tool Edicy, was sold. Following the transaction, Edicy OÜ is reported as a discontinued operation in the financial statements and is excluded from sales results.

A shareholder vote was held to approve the payment of dividends of €0.15 per share, totaling €1,291,500. The decision was made on October 1, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on October 7.

During the third quarter, Textmagic's platform development focused on expanding the email campaign functionality to provide customers with an easy and efficient multichannel communication solution. The main development work involved automation solutions that will enable users to create and manage campaigns more effectively.

