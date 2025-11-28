TextMagic: TextMagic AS is closing its Romanian subsidiary and will continue its marketing activities from Estonia

The management of TextMagic AS has decided to terminate the operations of its Romanian subsidiary, TM Marketing Ops Srl, which has functioned as the group's marketing unit until now. Going forward, the group's marketing activities will be carried out from the Estonian headquarter.

The purpose of this decision is to reduce the administrative and operational costs of maintaining a separate entity and to improve marketing efficiency and performance.

