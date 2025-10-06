Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year in Colombia by 3.2% and in Puerto Rico by 1.6%, and decreased by 4.5% in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2025 reached a total of 4.8 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.4% compared to September 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 3.2% in Colombia, 1.6% in Puerto Rico, and decreased by 4.5% in Mexico. Colombia was driven by increases of 10.0% and 1.4% in international and domestic traffic, respectively. In Puerto Rico, international traffic increased 16.1% while domestic traffic decreased 0.5%. Mexico reported decreases of 6.5% in international traffic and 3.1% in domestic Traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between September 1 to 30, 2025 and from September 1 to 30, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 2,728,720 2,605,717 (4.5)

31,314,960 30,481,397 (2.7) Domestic Traffic 1,625,803 1,574,777 (3.1)

14,767,525 14,678,566 (0.6) International Traffic 1,102,917 1,030,940 (6.5)

16,547,435 15,802,831 (4.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 773,296 785,846 1.6

10,047,837 10,543,332 4.9 Domestic Traffic 673,145 669,608 (0.5)

8,891,739 9,220,652 3.7 International Traffic 100,151 116,238 16.1

1,156,098 1,322,680 14.4 Colombia 1,352,202 1,395,261 3.2

12,218,181 12,635,396 3.4 Domestic Traffic 1,071,395 1,086,487 1.4

9,551,303 9,631,323 0.8 International Traffic 280,807 308,774 10.0

2,666,878 3,004,073 12.6 Total Traffic 4,854,218 4,786,824 (1.4)

53,580,978 53,660,125 0.1 Domestic Traffic 3,370,343 3,330,872 (1.2)

33,210,567 33,530,541 1.0 International Traffic 1,483,875 1,455,952 (1.9)

20,370,411 20,129,584 (1.2)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,625,803 1,574,777 (3.1)

14,767,525 14,678,566 (0.6) CUN Cancun 864,863 796,173 (7.9)

7,653,937 7,457,990 (2.6) CZM Cozumel 20,588 22,447 9.0

182,858 197,151 7.8 HUX Huatulco 48,736 48,288 (0.9)

539,971 496,549 (8.0) MID Merida 269,715 289,511 7.3

2,461,397 2,581,726 4.9 MTT Minatitlan 11,878 11,438 (3.7)

106,053 114,288 7.8 OAX Oaxaca 115,314 121,058 5.0

1,125,579 1,173,376 4.2 TAP Tapachula 47,118 36,313 (22.9)

450,659 371,824 (17.5) VER Veracruz 130,462 139,657 7.0

1,155,154 1,256,008 8.7 VSA Villahermosa 117,129 109,892 (6.2)

1,091,917 1,029,654 (5.7) International Traffic 1,102,917 1,030,940 (6.5)

16,547,435 15,802,831 (4.5) CUN Cancun 1,034,391 962,546 (6.9)

15,459,648 14,738,867 (4.7) CZM Cozumel 12,112 11,394 (5.9)

376,282 295,367 (21.5) HUX Huatulco 746 432 (42.1)

105,301 101,377 (3.7) MID Merida 23,800 24,608 3.4

275,022 294,748 7.2 MTT Minatitlan 654 423 (35.3)

5,633 5,608 (0.4) OAX Oaxaca 17,234 16,297 (5.4)

183,913 197,496 7.4 TAP Tapachula 556 1,516 172.7

9,853 18,374 86.5 VER Veracruz 11,469 11,855 3.4

106,823 115,410 8.0 VSA Villahermosa 1,955 1,869 (4.4)

24,960 35,584 42.6 Traffic Total Mexico 2,728,720 2,605,717 (4.5)

31,314,960 30,481,397 (2.7) CUN Cancun 1,899,254 1,758,719 (7.4)

23,113,585 22,196,857 (4.0) CZM Cozumel 32,700 33,841 3.5

559,140 492,518 (11.9) HUX Huatulco 49,482 48,720 (1.5)

645,272 597,926 (7.3) MID Merida 293,515 314,119 7.0

2,736,419 2,876,474 5.1 MTT Minatitlan 12,532 11,861 (5.4)

111,686 119,896 7.4 OAX Oaxaca 132,548 137,355 3.6

1,309,492 1,370,872 4.7 TAP Tapachula 47,674 37,829 (20.7)

460,512 390,198 (15.3) VER Veracruz 141,931 151,512 6.8

1,261,977 1,371,418 8.7 VSA Villahermosa 119,084 111,761 (6.1)

1,116,877 1,065,238 (4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 773,296 785,846 1.6

10,047,837 10,543,332 4.9 Domestic Traffic 673,145 669,608 (0.5)

8,891,739 9,220,652 3.7 International Traffic 100,151 116,238 16.1

1,156,098 1,322,680 14.4

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,071,395 1,086,487 1.4

9,551,303 9,631,323 0.8 MDE Rionegro 807,930 814,998 0.9

7,153,886 7,283,377 1.8 EOH Medellin 100,749 104,747 4.0

909,606 889,318 (2.2) MTR Monteria 115,008 111,709 (2.9)

1,076,651 1,026,858 (4.6) APO Carepa 15,055 16,009 6.3

132,117 133,023 0.7 UIB Quibdo 27,461 34,006 23.8

248,976 258,989 4.0 CZU Corozal 5,192 5,018 (3.4)

30,067 39,758 32.2 International Traffic 280,807 308,774 10.0

2,666,878 3,004,073 12.6 MDE Rionegro 280,807 308,774 10.0

2,666,878 3,004,073 12.6 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,352,202 1,395,261 3.2

12,218,181 12,635,396 3.4 MDE Rionegro 1,088,737 1,123,772 3.2

9,820,764 10,287,450 4.8 EOH Medellin 100,749 104,747 4.0

909,606 889,318 (2.2) MTR Monteria 115,008 111,709 (2.9)

1,076,651 1,026,858 (4.6) APO Carepa 15,055 16,009 6.3

132,117 133,023 0.7 UIB Quibdo 27,461 34,006 23.8

248,976 258,989 4.0 CZU Corozal 5,192 5,018 (3.4)

30,067 39,758 32.2

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.