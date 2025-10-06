Anzeige
WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 09:05
26,400 Euro
+0,76 % +0,200
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20029,20010:31
PR Newswire
06.10.2025 22:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year in Colombia by 3.2% and in Puerto Rico by 1.6%, and decreased by 4.5% in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2025 reached a total of 4.8 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.4% compared to September 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 3.2% in Colombia, 1.6% in Puerto Rico, and decreased by 4.5% in Mexico. Colombia was driven by increases of 10.0% and 1.4% in international and domestic traffic, respectively. In Puerto Rico, international traffic increased 16.1% while domestic traffic decreased 0.5%. Mexico reported decreases of 6.5% in international traffic and 3.1% in domestic Traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between September 1 to 30, 2025 and from September 1 to 30, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Mexico

2,728,720

2,605,717

(4.5)

31,314,960

30,481,397

(2.7)

Domestic Traffic

1,625,803

1,574,777

(3.1)


14,767,525

14,678,566

(0.6)

International Traffic

1,102,917

1,030,940

(6.5)


16,547,435

15,802,831

(4.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

773,296

785,846

1.6

10,047,837

10,543,332

4.9

Domestic Traffic

673,145

669,608

(0.5)


8,891,739

9,220,652

3.7

International Traffic

100,151

116,238

16.1


1,156,098

1,322,680

14.4

Colombia

1,352,202

1,395,261

3.2

12,218,181

12,635,396

3.4

Domestic Traffic

1,071,395

1,086,487

1.4


9,551,303

9,631,323

0.8

International Traffic

280,807

308,774

10.0


2,666,878

3,004,073

12.6

Total Traffic

4,854,218

4,786,824

(1.4)

53,580,978

53,660,125

0.1

Domestic Traffic

3,370,343

3,330,872

(1.2)


33,210,567

33,530,541

1.0

International Traffic

1,483,875

1,455,952

(1.9)


20,370,411

20,129,584

(1.2)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,625,803

1,574,777

(3.1)

14,767,525

14,678,566

(0.6)

CUN

Cancun

864,863

796,173

(7.9)


7,653,937

7,457,990

(2.6)

CZM

Cozumel

20,588

22,447

9.0


182,858

197,151

7.8

HUX

Huatulco

48,736

48,288

(0.9)


539,971

496,549

(8.0)

MID

Merida

269,715

289,511

7.3


2,461,397

2,581,726

4.9

MTT

Minatitlan

11,878

11,438

(3.7)


106,053

114,288

7.8

OAX

Oaxaca

115,314

121,058

5.0


1,125,579

1,173,376

4.2

TAP

Tapachula

47,118

36,313

(22.9)


450,659

371,824

(17.5)

VER

Veracruz

130,462

139,657

7.0


1,155,154

1,256,008

8.7

VSA

Villahermosa

117,129

109,892

(6.2)


1,091,917

1,029,654

(5.7)

International Traffic

1,102,917

1,030,940

(6.5)

16,547,435

15,802,831

(4.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,034,391

962,546

(6.9)


15,459,648

14,738,867

(4.7)

CZM

Cozumel

12,112

11,394

(5.9)


376,282

295,367

(21.5)

HUX

Huatulco

746

432

(42.1)


105,301

101,377

(3.7)

MID

Merida

23,800

24,608

3.4


275,022

294,748

7.2

MTT

Minatitlan

654

423

(35.3)


5,633

5,608

(0.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

17,234

16,297

(5.4)


183,913

197,496

7.4

TAP

Tapachula

556

1,516

172.7


9,853

18,374

86.5

VER

Veracruz

11,469

11,855

3.4


106,823

115,410

8.0

VSA

Villahermosa

1,955

1,869

(4.4)


24,960

35,584

42.6

Traffic Total Mexico

2,728,720

2,605,717

(4.5)

31,314,960

30,481,397

(2.7)

CUN

Cancun

1,899,254

1,758,719

(7.4)


23,113,585

22,196,857

(4.0)

CZM

Cozumel

32,700

33,841

3.5


559,140

492,518

(11.9)

HUX

Huatulco

49,482

48,720

(1.5)


645,272

597,926

(7.3)

MID

Merida

293,515

314,119

7.0


2,736,419

2,876,474

5.1

MTT

Minatitlan

12,532

11,861

(5.4)


111,686

119,896

7.4

OAX

Oaxaca

132,548

137,355

3.6


1,309,492

1,370,872

4.7

TAP

Tapachula

47,674

37,829

(20.7)


460,512

390,198

(15.3)

VER

Veracruz

141,931

151,512

6.8


1,261,977

1,371,418

8.7

VSA

Villahermosa

119,084

111,761

(6.1)


1,116,877

1,065,238

(4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

SJU Total

773,296

785,846

1.6

10,047,837

10,543,332

4.9

Domestic Traffic

673,145

669,608

(0.5)


8,891,739

9,220,652

3.7

International Traffic

100,151

116,238

16.1


1,156,098

1,322,680

14.4

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025

2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,071,395

1,086,487

1.4

9,551,303

9,631,323

0.8

MDE

Rionegro

807,930

814,998

0.9


7,153,886

7,283,377

1.8

EOH

Medellin

100,749

104,747

4.0


909,606

889,318

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

115,008

111,709

(2.9)


1,076,651

1,026,858

(4.6)

APO

Carepa

15,055

16,009

6.3


132,117

133,023

0.7

UIB

Quibdo

27,461

34,006

23.8


248,976

258,989

4.0

CZU

Corozal

5,192

5,018

(3.4)


30,067

39,758

32.2

International Traffic

280,807

308,774

10.0

2,666,878

3,004,073

12.6

MDE

Rionegro

280,807

308,774

10.0


2,666,878

3,004,073

12.6

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,352,202

1,395,261

3.2

12,218,181

12,635,396

3.4

MDE

Rionegro

1,088,737

1,123,772

3.2


9,820,764

10,287,450

4.8

EOH

Medellin

100,749

104,747

4.0


909,606

889,318

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

115,008

111,709

(2.9)


1,076,651

1,026,858

(4.6)

APO

Carepa

15,055

16,009

6.3


132,117

133,023

0.7

UIB

Quibdo

27,461

34,006

23.8


248,976

258,989

4.0

CZU

Corozal

5,192

5,018

(3.4)


30,067

39,758

32.2

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
