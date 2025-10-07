Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Cinclus Pharma doses first patient in Phase III study evaluating linaprazan glurate for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing the next-generation treatments for acid-related diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the company's Phase III clinical trial, HEEALING 1, evaluating linaprazan glurate for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

"Dosing the first patient in our Phase III trial is an important achievement for Cinclus Pharma and our mission to bring linaprazan glurate to patients living with severe erosive GERD. Achieving this milestone on schedule reflects the dedication of our team and the strong operational execution at our clinical sites.", says Christer Ahlberg, CEO at Cinclus Pharma.



About the HEEALING Study

The pivotal HEEALING 1 study is designed to confirm the efficacy of linaprazan glurate in patients with erosive GERD. This randomized, double-blind trial will compare linaprazan glurate to the current standard of care, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), focusing on superior healing rates, faster healing time, and improved symptom control. The trial will enroll approximately 500 patients across up to 100 clinical sites in seven European countries. Participants will undergo an eight-week treatment period. The primary endpoint is superiority to the proton pump inhibitor lansoprazole in healing of patients with moderate to severe erosive GERD (LA grade C/D) after 4 weeks. Secondary endpoints will include healing and symptom relief for up to 8 weeks.



Top-line results from the HEEALING 1 study are expected in H2 2026. The second healing study, HEEALING 2, that will also evaluate maintenance therapy, is planned to commence in both the US and Europe following the topline results of HEEALING 1.



About Linaprazan Glurate

Linaprazan glurate is a next generation of potassium competitive acid blockers (PCAB) with a unique acid control inhibiting profile that enables enhanced healing and symptom relief in patients with severe forms of acid-related diseases. It is a prodrug of linaprazan, designed to optimize pharmacokinetics by providing sustained acid suppression with lower peak plasma concentrations.



Phase II data for linaprazan glurate have demonstrated robust healing efficacy, particularly in patients with severe erosive GERD. In the randomized, double-blind LEED study, linaprazan glurate achieved healing rates of up to 93% at four weeks in patients with LA grade C/D disease, compared to just 38% for lansoprazole. In patients with only partial response after 8 weeks of PPI treatment linaprazan glurate showed 100% healing after 4 weeks of treatment in the best dosing group.



About erosive GERD

Erosive GERD is a severe form of GERD characterized by visible erosions or ulcerations in the esophageal lining, typically confirmed via endoscopy. Severity is graded from A to D using the Los Angeles Classification system, with grades C and D representing the most extensive mucosal injury.

Patients with severe erosive GERD often experience more persistent symptoms, slower healing, and a reduced response to conventional PPI therapy. This population represents a significant unmet medical need, with an estimated 19 million patients affected globally, including over 10 million in Europe and the US. In patients with LA grade C/D disease, healing rates with PPIs at four weeks can be as low as 30-40%, underscoring the need for more effective treatment options.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.