Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Cinclus Pharma recruits Magnus Christensen as new CFO

Cinclus Pharma today announces that Magnus Christensen has been recruited as CFO after Maria Engström, at her own request, has chosen to leave her role. He comes most recently from a role as CFO at Medivir and will assume his new role in the spring of 2026. In connection with this, the company has appointed Patrik Norgren as interim CFO with immediate effect until Magnus Christensen takes up his position.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Maria, who over the past four and a half years has been crucial and highly valuable in leading the work together with me and the rest of the management team in building and developing Cinclus Pharma into what we are today: a well-established listed company with strong internal governance and control. Maria has indicated a wish to leave her operational role, and I am now pleased to announce that Magnus Christensen has been recruited as our new CFO. Magnus has a solid background as CFO and acting CEO within the life science sector as well as from other industries. With his broad and deep expertise, Magnus will strengthen and complement our management team in an excellent way as we now take linaprazan glurate through the Phase III-studies and towards subsequent global commercialization. With the recruitment of Patrik Norgren as interim CFO, we ensure a smooth transition until Magnus assumes his position," says Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

Magnus Christensen most recently comes from Medivir, where he has been CFO since 2019 and acting CEO during the period May 2021 to January 2022. He has extensive experience as CFO from several companies and industries, and has previously also worked as Accounting Manager, Auditor, Head of Business Control and Finance Manager.

Patrik Norgren has more than 20 years of experience working as interim CFO at several Swedish companies.

"I am truly looking forward to joining Cinclus Pharma, a company with a dedicated team that is in an exciting phase with a drug candidate of great commercial potential," says Magnus Christensen, incoming CFO of Cinclus Pharma.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.