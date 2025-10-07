SWECO AB: Sweco acquires consulting and project management company with around 400 experts within energy and industry in Finland

Sweco has signed an agreement to acquire Fimpec Group, a Finnish company specialised in consulting, engineering, and project- and construction management within the green transition of the energy and industry sectors. The transaction is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) and on completion will add around 400 experts to Sweco's organisation.

Fimpec is a project management, engineering and consulting company with specialist expertise in renewable energy, hydrogen, bio- and circular economy, forest industry, and batteries and critical minerals. The company operates mainly in Finland and employs around 400 experts. It's turnover in 2024 was close to EUR 51 million.



"It is with great excitement we will welcome the specialists from Fimpec to Sweco. This important addition will strengthen Sweco's position as an advisor in the ongoing energy and industry transitions. Together, we will support clients with expertise in complex investment projects in emerging and high-growth sectors such as the battery value chain, critical minerals, renewable energy and industrial decarbonisation," says Thomas Hietto, Business Area President for Sweco in Finland.



Completion of the transaction is subject to KKV approval, and once the transaction is approved, Fimpec will shortly be consolidated into Sweco.



This acquisition aligns with Sweco's acquisition strategy to grow the business by adding key skills that complement Sweco's 22,000 experts, and it will expand the Group's market position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy.



Press photos:

Illustrative photo showing industrial plant, free use, please credit: Sweco

Photo of Thomas Hietto, Sweco Finland, free use, please credit Tobias Regell



