

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in September to the highest level in four months, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.3 percent in September, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in August. That was in line with the flash data published on October 1.



Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 2.2 percent from 1.1 percent as motor fuel prices were 3.6 percent more expensive. The annual price growth in housing and utilities rose slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew 4.3 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent, as estimated.



The EU measure of inflation also climbed to 3.0 percent in September from 2.4 percent a month ago, confirming the initial estimate.



