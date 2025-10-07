London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Edison issues report on Percheron Therapeutics (ASX: PER)

Percheron Therapeutics has reported final results from the Phase I dose escalation study of HMBD-002, its monoclonal antibody targeting VISTA, a novel immune checkpoint protein. The data confirmed the compound's favourable safety and tolerability profile (maximum tolerated dose not reached with <10% of patients experiencing grade 3 or greater adverse events), with early signs of disease control in advanced solid tumours. The trial was not designed or sufficiently powered to demonstrate efficacy; however, evidence of stable disease (28% of cases) in an otherwise heavily pre-treated patient population (median four to five prior lines of treatment) supports Percheron's move towards Phase II development in CY26. We expect the announcement on the Phase II design and target indications, due in Q4 CY25, as the next big catalyst for the company.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269438

SOURCE: Edison Group